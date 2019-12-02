Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 07:16am EST
How Credit Unions Outgrew Their Down-Home Reputation

Credit unions, long seen as a humdrum corner of consumer finance, are going toe-to-toe with the biggest financial institutions. 

 
Silver Lake to Retool Its Top Ranks

Silver Lake is rejiggering its top leadership ranks, elevating two longtime executives to lead the firm as it enters a new chapter in its growth. 

 
UniCredit Cuts Stake in Turkish Bank

UniCredit has agreed to cut its stake in Turkish bank Yapi Kredi to below 32%, in a move which analysts see as a step to potentially exit Turkey. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Private-Equity Cash Piles Up as Takeover Targets Get Pricier

U.S. private-equity firms, armed with a record amount of cash, are struggling to find ways to spend it, as already expensive takeover candidates have gotten even pricier, making many of them too rich for even the most optimistic private-equity buyer. 

 
E*Trade's Future Is Clouded by Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

The prospects of E*Trade as an acquisition target dimmed in the wake of the $26 billion merger announcement of its two larger rivals, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade. 

 
Yes Bank Plans to Raise $2 Bln via Preferential Share Allotment

The bank's board has approved a proposal under which $1.2 billion worth of shares will be bought by Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and another $500 million by Citax Holdings Ltd. & Citax Investment Group. 

 
Norwegian Police to Investigate DNB Over Iceland Money-Laundering Allegations

Police have launched an investigation into Norwegian bank DNB ASA's involvement in handling payments from an Icelandic fishing company embroiled in a bribery probe. 

 
CFTC Relying More Heavily on Coordination with Criminal Prosecutors

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the 2019 fiscal year filed a record 16 enforcement actions alongside related criminal charges, the agency said this week in its annual enforcement report. 

 
Silicon Valley-Backed App Lenders Use Phone Data to Chase Borrowers

Silicon Valley venture capital is funding a wave of fintech startups in India that use data from consumers' cellphones to collect on debts in ways that are illegal in both India and the U.S.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DNB ASA -0.26% 154.1 Delayed Quote.12.05%
SHARE PLC -1.22% 30.128 Delayed Quote.34.07%
SILVER -0.59% 16.876 Delayed Quote.10.03%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION -0.63% 51.83 Delayed Quote.5.86%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION -0.68% 49.5 Delayed Quote.19.19%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.11% 5.7614 Delayed Quote.9.05%
YES BANK LIMITED -6.22% 64.05 End-of-day quote.-62.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45aSaudi Arabia wants OPEC+ to deepen oil cuts due to Aramco IPO
RE
07:43aOil jumps above $61 on talk of further OPEC+ supply curbs
RE
07:42aSaudi Arabia wants OPEC+ to deepen oil cuts due to Aramco IPO
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:14aTurkey not 'blackmailing' NATO over Baltics defence plan - security source
RE
06:57aU.S. dollar at six-month highs vs yen, NZ dollar shines after upbeat China data
RE
06:56aUK public inflation expectations dip in November - Citi/YouGov
RE
06:46aChina Bars American Sailors From Hong Kong R&R
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : LSL PROPERTY SERVICES : Trading Update - 2019 Expectations Unchanged
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Many firms have no contingency plans should U.S.-China trade war worsen - D..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group