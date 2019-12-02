News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

How Credit Unions Outgrew Their Down-Home Reputation

Credit unions, long seen as a humdrum corner of consumer finance, are going toe-to-toe with the biggest financial institutions.

Silver Lake to Retool Its Top Ranks

Silver Lake is rejiggering its top leadership ranks, elevating two longtime executives to lead the firm as it enters a new chapter in its growth.

UniCredit Cuts Stake in Turkish Bank

UniCredit has agreed to cut its stake in Turkish bank Yapi Kredi to below 32%, in a move which analysts see as a step to potentially exit Turkey.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Private-Equity Cash Piles Up as Takeover Targets Get Pricier

U.S. private-equity firms, armed with a record amount of cash, are struggling to find ways to spend it, as already expensive takeover candidates have gotten even pricier, making many of them too rich for even the most optimistic private-equity buyer.

E*Trade's Future Is Clouded by Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

The prospects of E*Trade as an acquisition target dimmed in the wake of the $26 billion merger announcement of its two larger rivals, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade.

Yes Bank Plans to Raise $2 Bln via Preferential Share Allotment

The bank's board has approved a proposal under which $1.2 billion worth of shares will be bought by Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and another $500 million by Citax Holdings Ltd. & Citax Investment Group.

Norwegian Police to Investigate DNB Over Iceland Money-Laundering Allegations

Police have launched an investigation into Norwegian bank DNB ASA's involvement in handling payments from an Icelandic fishing company embroiled in a bribery probe.

CFTC Relying More Heavily on Coordination with Criminal Prosecutors

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the 2019 fiscal year filed a record 16 enforcement actions alongside related criminal charges, the agency said this week in its annual enforcement report.

Silicon Valley-Backed App Lenders Use Phone Data to Chase Borrowers

Silicon Valley venture capital is funding a wave of fintech startups in India that use data from consumers' cellphones to collect on debts in ways that are illegal in both India and the U.S.