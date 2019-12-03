News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Treasury Eases Minimum-Tax Burdens on U.S. Multinationals

U.S.-based multinationals will be less exposed to certain U.S. taxes after the Treasury Department issued new rules implementing two major pieces of the 2017 tax law.

Dyal Capital Hauls in Record $9 Billion to Buy Stakes in Alternative Asset Managers

New York-based Dyal Capital Partners, which owns stakes in private-equity firms including Robert Smith's Vista Equity Partners, has closed its latest fund on more than $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Highland Capital Management Loses Fight to Keep Bankruptcy in Delaware

Bankrupt fund manager Highland Capital Management LP lost its fight to keep its chapter 11 proceedings in Delaware, with a judge siding with a group of unsecured creditors who wanted the case moved to Dallas.

Shipbuilding Executive Found Not Guilty in Mozambique Debt Fraud Trial

A federal jury in Brooklyn found a Lebanese shipbuilding executive not guilty of fraud and money-laundering charges related to $2 billion of debt deals in Mozambique, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Silver Lake to Retool Its Top Ranks

Silver Lake is rejiggering its top leadership ranks, elevating two longtime executives to lead the firm as it enters a new chapter in its growth.

UniCredit Cuts Stake in Turkish Bank

UniCredit has agreed to cut its stake in Turkish bank Yapi Kredi to below 32%, in a move which analysts see as a step to potentially exit Turkey.

New York Fed Adds Liquidity Amid Heavy Demand for Year-End Funding

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York again saw very strong demand for liquidity aimed to help financial markets navigate the turn of the year, pumping in $97.9 billion in two parts.

Credit Unions Outgrow Their Down-Home Reputation

Long seen as a humdrum corner of consumer finance, credit unions are going toe-to-toe with the biggest financial institutions.

Political Uncertainty Pressures Emerging-Market Currencies

President Trump's move to restore steel and aluminum tariffs on Argentina and Brazil marks the latest threat to economic activity in emerging markets, underscoring geopolitical fears that have hurt currencies around the world.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services