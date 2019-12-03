Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 12:16am EST
Treasury Eases Minimum-Tax Burdens on U.S. Multinationals

U.S.-based multinationals will be less exposed to certain U.S. taxes after the Treasury Department issued new rules implementing two major pieces of the 2017 tax law. 

 
Dyal Capital Hauls in Record $9 Billion to Buy Stakes in Alternative Asset Managers

New York-based Dyal Capital Partners, which owns stakes in private-equity firms including Robert Smith's Vista Equity Partners, has closed its latest fund on more than $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Highland Capital Management Loses Fight to Keep Bankruptcy in Delaware

Bankrupt fund manager Highland Capital Management LP lost its fight to keep its chapter 11 proceedings in Delaware, with a judge siding with a group of unsecured creditors who wanted the case moved to Dallas. 

 
Shipbuilding Executive Found Not Guilty in Mozambique Debt Fraud Trial

A federal jury in Brooklyn found a Lebanese shipbuilding executive not guilty of fraud and money-laundering charges related to $2 billion of debt deals in Mozambique, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office said. 

 
Silver Lake to Retool Its Top Ranks

Silver Lake is rejiggering its top leadership ranks, elevating two longtime executives to lead the firm as it enters a new chapter in its growth. 

 
UniCredit Cuts Stake in Turkish Bank

UniCredit has agreed to cut its stake in Turkish bank Yapi Kredi to below 32%, in a move which analysts see as a step to potentially exit Turkey. 

 
New York Fed Adds Liquidity Amid Heavy Demand for Year-End Funding

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York again saw very strong demand for liquidity aimed to help financial markets navigate the turn of the year, pumping in $97.9 billion in two parts. 

 
Credit Unions Outgrow Their Down-Home Reputation

Long seen as a humdrum corner of consumer finance, credit unions are going toe-to-toe with the biggest financial institutions. 

 
Political Uncertainty Pressures Emerging-Market Currencies

President Trump's move to restore steel and aluminum tariffs on Argentina and Brazil marks the latest threat to economic activity in emerging markets, underscoring geopolitical fears that have hurt currencies around the world. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.02% 66.315 Delayed Quote.52.93%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.10% 4.677 Delayed Quote.5.20%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.22% 1789.5 End-of-day quote.-3.69%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 16.67% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
SILVER -0.17% 16.869 Delayed Quote.9.80%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.03% 59.879 Delayed Quote.59.25%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.17% 5.7532 Delayed Quote.8.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:56aEM ASIA FOREX : Most flat after Trump sparks off fresh trade war concerns
RE
01:33aAsian stocks drop as Trump's new tariffs revive trade gloom
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:36aDollar on defensive over economy, U.S. trade war expansion
RE
12:34aThai shippers cut 2019 export outlook to a fall of 2.5%-3.0%
RE
12:31aCompanies go 'speed dating' in race for Singapore digital bank licences - sources
RE
12:25aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Contact Information of the BSP Consumer Empowerment Group
PU
12:20aOil gains amid push by Saudi Arabia for further supply cuts
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Japan's Astellas to buy Audentes for $3 billion in gene ..
2U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus
3COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
4L'ORÉAL : U.S. vows 100% tariffs on French Champagne, cheese, handbags over digital tax
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : U.S. Cyber Monday sales to hit record $9.2 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group