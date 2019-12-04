Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
All News 
All News

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

12/04/2019 | 12:16am EST
Appeals Court Rules Against Trump on Subpoenas to Banks

House Democrats had issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Capital One that seek President Trump's financial records, as well as those of his family and their businesses. 

 
Banks No Longer Required to Report Hemp Growers as Suspicious, Regulators Say

A group of financial regulators on Tuesday clarified the compliance requirements for banks whose customers produce hemp, a variety of the cannabis plant that is often used for its fiber and generally doesn't get people high. 

 
Bridgewater Co-CEO to Leave the Hedge Fund

Bridgewater Associates said Eileen Murray, one of its two chief executives, plans to step down, marking the culmination of a succession plan at the world's largest hedge fund. 

 
Fidelity's Asset-Management Chief to Retire in February

The head of Fidelity Investments' asset-management business, Steve Neff, will retire in February and be succeeded by fellow executive Bart Grenier as the fund firm continues to deal with investors' growing appetite for low-cost index portfolios. 

 
What Security Chiefs Learned From the Capital One Hack

The Capital One hack disclosed this summer put cloud security at the top of every security chief's agenda, where it remains. 

 
Italy's UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, Launch Buyback

UniCredit, Italy's largest bank, ruled out targeting big acquisitions as it pledged to raise dividends and cut jobs and costs. 

 
Fed Adds $95.56 Billion in Short-Term Liquidity to Markets

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $95.56 billion in temporary liquidity to financial markets Tuesday. 

 
Danske Bank Lifts Guidance

Danske Bank raised its full-year profit guidance after a previously announced disposal received Danish regulatory approval. 

 
Nomura: New Boss, Old Problems

Japanese bank Nomura has a new chief executive, but the structural challenges of overseas expansion with a rigid Japanese banking culture haven't changed. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.55% 3.27 Delayed Quote.-51.03%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. 0.00% 1.03 Delayed Quote.-83.87%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 4.48% 25.18 Delayed Quote.-33.05%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.07% 98.17 Delayed Quote.29.87%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 6.15% 9.15 Delayed Quote.-37.20%
DANSKE BANK A/S -1.13% 90.96 Delayed Quote.-28.97%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.09% 6.331 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
HEXO CORP. 1.42% 2.86 Delayed Quote.-39.28%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 1.84% 1436 End-of-day quote.-41.39%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 6.33% 0.84 Delayed Quote.-69.92%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. -1.49% 0.66 Delayed Quote.-48.48%
TILRAY, INC. 2.84% 19.55 Delayed Quote.-73.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39aMahathir, world's oldest prime minister, prepares to host his second APEC summit
RE
12:27aYuan hits five-and-a-half-week lows as Trump heightens tariff threat
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aSaudi Aramco IPO institutional tranche 2.95 times oversubscribed
RE
12:13aPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : GDP headline conceals declining housing construction
PU
12/03China's Peking Founder races for funds as dollar debt defaults loom
RE
12/03Institutions have subscribed for 5.9 billion shares of Aramco IPO - lead bankers
RE
12/03Malaysia's October exports drop 6.7% year-on-year, slower than forecast
RE
12/03Exxon says completes maintenance work at Singapore chemical plant
RE
12/03China capex growth hits three-year low as weak economy, trade war drag
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

