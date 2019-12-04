News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Appeals Court Rules Against Trump on Subpoenas to Banks

House Democrats had issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Capital One that seek President Trump's financial records, as well as those of his family and their businesses.

Banks No Longer Required to Report Hemp Growers as Suspicious, Regulators Say

A group of financial regulators on Tuesday clarified the compliance requirements for banks whose customers produce hemp, a variety of the cannabis plant that is often used for its fiber and generally doesn't get people high.

Bridgewater Co-CEO to Leave the Hedge Fund

Bridgewater Associates said Eileen Murray, one of its two chief executives, plans to step down, marking the culmination of a succession plan at the world's largest hedge fund.

Fidelity's Asset-Management Chief to Retire in February

The head of Fidelity Investments' asset-management business, Steve Neff, will retire in February and be succeeded by fellow executive Bart Grenier as the fund firm continues to deal with investors' growing appetite for low-cost index portfolios.

What Security Chiefs Learned From the Capital One Hack

The Capital One hack disclosed this summer put cloud security at the top of every security chief's agenda, where it remains.

Italy's UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, Launch Buyback

UniCredit, Italy's largest bank, ruled out targeting big acquisitions as it pledged to raise dividends and cut jobs and costs.

Fed Adds $95.56 Billion in Short-Term Liquidity to Markets

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $95.56 billion in temporary liquidity to financial markets Tuesday.

Danske Bank Lifts Guidance

Danske Bank raised its full-year profit guidance after a previously announced disposal received Danish regulatory approval.

Nomura: New Boss, Old Problems

Japanese bank Nomura has a new chief executive, but the structural challenges of overseas expansion with a rigid Japanese banking culture haven't changed.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services