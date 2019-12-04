News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

GAM Accused of Accounting Misstatements Connected to Hedge Fund Acquisition

The Swiss stock exchange said it is seeking a sanction against the beleaguered money manager for accounting misstatements connected to a 2016 acquisition.

Regional Banks Face Bumpy Road Away From Libor

Regional banks are struggling to move away from the troubled London interbank offered rate, saying alternatives to the key benchmark for variable-rate debt could hurt their ability to make new loans.

RBC Shifts to Expense Management as Growth Slows

Royal Bank of Canada is shifting gears to focus on curbing cost growth as lower interest rates and economic uncertainty weigh on the banks' businesses.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Bad Credit? Regulators Back Ways for Risky Borrowers to Get Loans

Consumers with spotty or no credit histories might find it easier to get loans after federal banking regulators endorsed alternatives to traditional methods of assessing creditworthiness.

Appeals Court Rules Against Trump on Subpoenas to Banks

House Democrats had issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Capital One that seek President Trump's financial records, as well as those of his family and their businesses.

Banks No Longer Required to Report Hemp Growers as Suspicious, Regulators Say

A group of financial regulators on Tuesday clarified the compliance requirements for banks whose customers produce hemp, a variety of the cannabis plant that is often used for its fiber and generally doesn't get people high.

Bridgewater Co-CEO to Leave the Hedge Fund

Bridgewater Associates said Eileen Murray, one of its two chief executives, plans to step down, marking the culmination of a succession plan at the world's largest hedge fund.

Fidelity's Asset-Management Chief to Retire in February

The head of Fidelity Investments' asset-management business, Steve Neff, will retire in February and be succeeded by fellow executive Bart Grenier as the fund firm continues to deal with investors' growing appetite for low-cost index portfolios.

What Security Chiefs Learned From the Capital One Hack

The Capital One hack disclosed this summer put cloud security at the top of every security chief's agenda, where it remains.