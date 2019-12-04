Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 11:16am EST
GAM Accused of Accounting Misstatements Connected to Hedge Fund Acquisition

The Swiss stock exchange said it is seeking a sanction against the beleaguered money manager for accounting misstatements connected to a 2016 acquisition. 

 
Regional Banks Face Bumpy Road Away From Libor

Regional banks are struggling to move away from the troubled London interbank offered rate, saying alternatives to the key benchmark for variable-rate debt could hurt their ability to make new loans. 

 
RBC Shifts to Expense Management as Growth Slows

Royal Bank of Canada is shifting gears to focus on curbing cost growth as lower interest rates and economic uncertainty weigh on the banks' businesses. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Bad Credit? Regulators Back Ways for Risky Borrowers to Get Loans

Consumers with spotty or no credit histories might find it easier to get loans after federal banking regulators endorsed alternatives to traditional methods of assessing creditworthiness. 

 
Appeals Court Rules Against Trump on Subpoenas to Banks

House Democrats had issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Capital One that seek President Trump's financial records, as well as those of his family and their businesses. 

 
Banks No Longer Required to Report Hemp Growers as Suspicious, Regulators Say

A group of financial regulators on Tuesday clarified the compliance requirements for banks whose customers produce hemp, a variety of the cannabis plant that is often used for its fiber and generally doesn't get people high. 

 
Bridgewater Co-CEO to Leave the Hedge Fund

Bridgewater Associates said Eileen Murray, one of its two chief executives, plans to step down, marking the culmination of a succession plan at the world's largest hedge fund. 

 
Fidelity's Asset-Management Chief to Retire in February

The head of Fidelity Investments' asset-management business, Steve Neff, will retire in February and be succeeded by fellow executive Bart Grenier as the fund firm continues to deal with investors' growing appetite for low-cost index portfolios. 

 
What Security Chiefs Learned From the Capital One Hack

The Capital One hack disclosed this summer put cloud security at the top of every security chief's agenda, where it remains.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -1.22% 3.23 Delayed Quote.-51.77%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. -0.97% 1.02 Delayed Quote.-84.32%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -1.67% 24.76 Delayed Quote.-31.22%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1.11% 99.24 Delayed Quote.29.87%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -1.97% 8.96 Delayed Quote.-36.37%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.91% 6.45 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
HEXO CORP. -2.10% 2.8 Delayed Quote.-39.28%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -1.89% 105.15 Delayed Quote.15.65%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 2.38% 0.86 Delayed Quote.-65.85%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. -3.03% 0.64 Delayed Quote.-50.00%
TILRAY, INC. -2.46% 19.0463 Delayed Quote.-72.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:39aNOVATEK : Opens the First LNG Filling Station in Germany
PU
11:35aStocks rally on renewed trade talk optimism, yields rise
RE
11:31aStocks rally on renewed trade talk optimism, yields rise
RE
11:28aEXCLUSIVE : WeWork China sets out bold 2020 sales targets at meeting - sources
RE
11:24aOn Huawei, PM Johnson says Britain cannot prejudice security or cooperation
RE
11:20aPublic digital currency could be needed to lower cost of payments - ECB
RE
11:19aPRIME MINISTER LUDOVIC ORBAN : We want the closest possible collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development that would materialize in investment(...)
PU
11:17aCanadian National Rail enters deal with Teck Resources to ship steelmaking coal
RE
11:16aPound jumps above $1.31 to seven-month high on expectation of Conservative majority
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
4GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
5STOCK SPIRITS GROUP : STOCK SPIRITS : tells Polish, Czech vodka drinkers to expect price hike

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group