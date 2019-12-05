News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Banking Regulator Rebukes Wells Fargo's HR Operations

The regulator cited a backlog of employee complaints at Wells Fargo and compensation structures that don't do enough to prevent the kind of behavior that led to its 2016 fake-account scandal.

Fund Manager M&G Blocks Selling Shares in U.K. Property Fund

M&G on Wednesday blocked investors from cashing out of a $3 billion property fund, as a wave of pain among retailer tenants hammered the fund's holdings.

New Zealand Nearly Doubles Capital Requirements for Banks

New Zealand is almost doubling the amount of high-quality capital that banks are required to hold, aiming to limit the chance of a bank collapse to a one-in-200 year event.

Regulators See Nonbank Mortgage Firms as Potential Risk to U.S. Financial System

Financial regulators identified fast-growing mortgage lending companies as a potential source of instability in the U.S. financial system, while finding that overall risks are moderate.

Fed Pumps $70.1 Billion in One-Day Liquidity Into Financial Markets

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $70.1 billion in temporary liquidity to financial markets on Wednesday.

Bank of Canada Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged at 1.75%

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and gave no indication a near-term cut is in the offing, as it cited early evidence that the global economy is stabilizing.

Human Capital Nears Close of $75 Million Fund

The new fund will be the third fund for Armaan Ali and Baris Akis, who initially raised a $5 million fund as undergraduates at Stanford University in 2015.

Minnesota State Investment Board Pledges $950 Million to Private Markets

Minnesota's pension system is planning a slate of investments in new private-equity funds, including ones from buyout firms Leonard Green & Partners, Vista Equity Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners.

GAM Accused of Accounting Misstatements Connected to Hedge Fund Acquisition

The Swiss stock exchange said it is seeking a sanction against the beleaguered money manager for accounting misstatements connected to a 2016 acquisition.