News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Bernie Madoff Says He's Dying, Requests Early Release From Prison

Bernard Madoff, the architect of one of the biggest financial frauds in U.S. history, has asked a federal court to release him from prison as he fights a terminal illness. He has served the first decade of a 150-year sentence.

Fed's Daly Says Strong Stocks Reflect Optimism Over Economy

The central bank official tells CNBC that last year's rate cuts gave the U.S. economy some space to weather any negative influence.

Credit Suisse Shareholders Pressure Chairman to Support CEO in Spying Scandal

Three Credit Swiss shareholders urged its chairman to publicly support Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam or resign, as a scandal over the surveillance of executives threatens to split Credit Suisse's leadership.

BNP Paribas Cuts Profit Goal as European Banks Feel Heat From Low Rates

France's largest-listed bank became the latest European lender to cut its financial targets due to the impact of ultralow interest rates, despite a sharp uptick in trading revenues.

McKinsey Foe Alleges 'Game of Hide and Seek' At Bankruptcy Trial

Jay Alix, who founded rival corporate turnaround firm AlixPartners LLP, has accused McKinsey's bankruptcy advisory unit of flouting disclosure laws, especially in how it disclosed information about billions of dollars it invests on behalf of current and former employees.

Insurers' Profits Rise on Disaster Claim Decline, Premium Growth

Chubb and Allstate posted strong gains in fourth-quarter net income as their core insurance operations benefited from fewer catastrophe claims. Prudential profit also rose, despite a sales decline in some products.

Treasury Releases New Details on 20-Year Bond Plans

The Treasury said it plans to issue new 20-year bonds each quarter, expanding its suite of products to fund projected growing federal budget deficits.

Lawmakers Push for Changes in Credit-Ratings Industry

Bipartisan group of senators has asked the SEC why the agency failed to revamp the credit-ratings industry's 'issuer pay' model, in which entities that sell bonds also pay for ratings.

Carlyle Group Posts Narrower Quarterly Loss

The private-equity firm posted a net loss of $8.3 million, compared with a loss of $10.1 million in the comparable quarter last year.

Vanguard Broadens Reach With Entry Into Private Equity

The new initiative is part of Chief Executive Tim Buckley's push to bolster the company's appeal as a financial adviser for larger investors.