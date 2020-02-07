Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 12:16pm GMT
Credit Suisse CEO Resigns Amid Espionage Scandal

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has left the Swiss bank, succumbing to months of pressure over a spying scandal that has engulfed the Swiss lender in recent months. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Hedge-Fund Billionaire's Deal for Mets Collapses

A deal for billionaire Steven A. Cohen to purchase a majority stake in the New York Mets has collapsed and the team is in search of a new buyer, the latest setback for the franchise. 

 
Elliott Builds Stake of More Than $2.5 Billion in SoftBank

The activist fund is pushing for stock buybacks and for the tech giant to improve its corporate governance to boost its share price. 

 
Bank Supervisor Sees Weaknesses in Compliance With Due Diligence Rule

Some banks have failed to put in place adequate policies to comply with a rule that requires them to identify the owners of corporate accounts, a senior regulator said. 

 
Treasury Identifies Top Vulnerabilities in U.S. Financial System

The Treasury's Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes in a report identified several emerging threats and vulnerabilities in the U.S. financial system and laid out ongoing efforts to address these issues. 

 
General Catalyst Raising $2.3 Billion for New Funds

General Catalyst is joining numerous venture firms in the market for new and larger funds this year, according to people familiar with the situation. 

 
NYSE Owner Abandons Potential eBay Deal

Intercontinental Exchange said it was abandoning its pursuit of eBay after the New York Stock Exchange parent's investors pushed back against the move. 

 
Risky Corporate Debt to Take Center Stage in 2020 Stress Tests

The Federal Reserve will test the strength of the largest U.S. banks by subjecting them to a hypothetical recession in which credit markets seize up and private-equity investments take a hit. 

 
Lynn Tilton Can't Block Company Sales in Zohar Bankruptcy

A bankruptcy judge said restructuring executive Lynn Tilton can't stop companies she is managing from being sold to pay back money owed to the Zohar collateralized loan obligation funds, investment vehicles that funded the companies.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -2.11% 12.555 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
EBAY INC. 2.36% 38 Delayed Quote.5.23%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.28% 4727 End-of-day quote.0.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:26aRussia says it needs more time to decide on any OPEC oil output cut
RE
07:26aFutures back off after four-day rally ahead of crucial jobs report
RE
07:22aSparkle fades as coronavirus risks wiping out luxury goods growth
RE
07:22aRAGING RIVER EXPLORATION : FUZAMEI Launches '33 Charity' Blockchain Tracing Platform
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:05aChinese state-owned borrower infuriates investors with sharp haircuts
RE
07:05aMid America Mortgage Bolsters Servicing Department with New Hires
SE
07:01aOil slips as Russia needs time on OPEC+ cuts amid virus outbreak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
2Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
3CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : U.S. interest lifts shares in Huawei rivals Ericsson, Nokia
4NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets
5Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group