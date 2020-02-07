News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Credit Suisse CEO Resigns Amid Espionage Scandal

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has left the Swiss bank, succumbing to months of pressure over a spying scandal that has engulfed the Swiss lender in recent months.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Hedge-Fund Billionaire's Deal for Mets Collapses

A deal for billionaire Steven A. Cohen to purchase a majority stake in the New York Mets has collapsed and the team is in search of a new buyer, the latest setback for the franchise.

Elliott Builds Stake of More Than $2.5 Billion in SoftBank

The activist fund is pushing for stock buybacks and for the tech giant to improve its corporate governance to boost its share price.

Bank Supervisor Sees Weaknesses in Compliance With Due Diligence Rule

Some banks have failed to put in place adequate policies to comply with a rule that requires them to identify the owners of corporate accounts, a senior regulator said.

Treasury Identifies Top Vulnerabilities in U.S. Financial System

The Treasury's Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes in a report identified several emerging threats and vulnerabilities in the U.S. financial system and laid out ongoing efforts to address these issues.

General Catalyst Raising $2.3 Billion for New Funds

General Catalyst is joining numerous venture firms in the market for new and larger funds this year, according to people familiar with the situation.

NYSE Owner Abandons Potential eBay Deal

Intercontinental Exchange said it was abandoning its pursuit of eBay after the New York Stock Exchange parent's investors pushed back against the move.

Risky Corporate Debt to Take Center Stage in 2020 Stress Tests

The Federal Reserve will test the strength of the largest U.S. banks by subjecting them to a hypothetical recession in which credit markets seize up and private-equity investments take a hit.

Lynn Tilton Can't Block Company Sales in Zohar Bankruptcy

A bankruptcy judge said restructuring executive Lynn Tilton can't stop companies she is managing from being sold to pay back money owed to the Zohar collateralized loan obligation funds, investment vehicles that funded the companies.