News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/10/2020 | 12:16am EST
Exor in Talks to Sell Reinsurer for About $9 Billion

Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, is in advanced talks to sell reinsurance company PartnerRe to French insurer Covéa Coopérations in a deal that could value PartnerRe at about $9 billion, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. 

 
Investors Who Tried to Save Credit Suisse's CEO Hastened His Demise

Tidjane Thiam quit after months of pressure as the Swiss bank's board ran out of patience with fallout from a spying scandal. 

 
NYSE Owner's Exploration of eBay Deal Opens New Era for Exchanges

Intercontinental Exchange's "outside the box" overture to eBay stunned investors, but the move came after it and rivals spent the past decade transforming themselves into data and technology companies. 

 
SEC Seeks to Curb Shareholder Resolutions

It is a yearly ritual for U.S. corporations: executives of Fortune 500 companies appearing at shareholder meetings to answer small investors' concerns about everything from board membership to climate change. 

 
Unexplained Trading in Pound Last Month Wasn't a First

A sharp move in the British pound last month in the minutes ahead of a crucial central-bank decision wasn't a unique occurrence, according to data reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
In the Eternal Quest to Decode Fedspeak, Here Come the Computers

Investors are rolling out a new weapon in their effort to figure out what central banks are about to do-artificial intelligence. 

 
The Mormon Church Amassed $100 Billion. It Was the Best-Kept Secret in the Investment World.

A look inside the vast but little-known fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: "We've tried to be somewhat anonymous." 

 
Cryptocurrency Scams Took in More Than $4 Billion in 2019

Ponzi schemes are the most popular form of fraud in bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, reaching into the mainstream for victims and getting away with bigger hauls. 

 
Fed: Possible Spillovers From Coronavirus Pose New Risk to Economic Outlook

The Federal Reserve said Friday that risks of weaker-than-expected U.S. growth had declined late last year but that the possible spillovers from the effects of the new coronavirus in China present a new risk to the outlook. 

 
Two Top IMF Officials Depart After New Chief Takes Charge

The IMF said David Lipton, its long-serving No. 2 official, and Deputy Managing Director Carla Grasso, who was in charge of administration, will leave at the end of February.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -1.00% 9188.4935 End-of-day quote.39.92%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.23% 12.81 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
EBAY INC. -4.74% 36.2 Delayed Quote.0.25%
ETHEREUM - BITCOIN -0.70% 0.0223 End-of-day quote.25.35%
ETHEREUM - EURO -1.79% 205.1064 End-of-day quote.75.54%
ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -1.73% 224.57 End-of-day quote.71.20%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.05% 0.84885 Delayed Quote.0.46%
EXOR N.V. -1.60% 70.18 Delayed Quote.3.24%
Latest news "Forex"
12:34aBritain 'reasonably confident' of U.S. trade deal despite Huawei concerns
12:34aBritain 'reasonably confident' of U.S. trade deal despite Huawei concerns
12:33aAussie dollar rallies, Asian currencies lift as China heads back to work
12:33aAussie dollar rallies, Asian currencies lift as China heads back to work
12:28aOil prices edge down as traders assess China's oil demand, await OPEC+ cuts
12:24aOil prices edge down as traders assess China's oil demand, await OPEC+ cuts
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
12:11aSome carmakers likely to restart China factories after shutting for coronavirus
RE
