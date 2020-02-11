Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 12:16am EST
Members of China's Military Indicted Over Equifax Breach

Four members of China's military have been indicted by the U.S. government on charges of hacking into credit-reporting agency Equifax and plundering sensitive data on nearly 150 million Americans, the DOJ said. 

 
Fed's Daly Says Low Jobless Rate Not Automatic Sign of Tight Labor Market

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said super low unemployment doesn't necessarily mean the job market has overheated, and added she sees no looming need to change the central bank's interest-rate target any time soon. 

 
Varo Moves Closer to Becoming a Bank

The financial-technology startup received regulatory approval to use federal deposit insurance, marking a significant step in the fintech industry's quest to take on traditional banks. 

 
Overall Fed Temporary Liquidity Continues to Shrink

The New York Fed announced that it implemented a $38.2 billion overnight repurchase-agreement operation that saw eligible banks take far less money than the central bank was willing to provide. 

 
Buyback Boom Shows Long-Term Opportunities in Japan's Unloved Stocks

Rich on cash, cheaply valued and increasingly friendly to shareholders, Japan's listed companies should be a part of every global investor's portfolio. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires at 4:20 ET, 12:20 ET and 16:50 ET. 

 
Big Tech Stocks Dominate ESG Funds

Funds that market themselves as sustainable investments aren't necessarily focused on companies that fight climate change, develop wind turbines or promote diverse boards. 

 
The Big Treasury Market Divide

The market for Treasurys is one of the deepest and most straightforward in the world, but a big divide has opened up between how different kinds of investors trade it. 

 
Exor in Talks to Sell Reinsurer for About $9 Billion

Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, is in advanced talks to sell reinsurance company PartnerRe to French insurer Covéa Coopérations in a deal that could value PartnerRe at about $9 billion, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. 

 
In the Eternal Quest to Decode Fedspeak, Here Come the Computers

Investors are rolling out a new weapon in their effort to figure out what central banks are about to do-artificial intelligence.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUIFAX INC. -0.57% 154.72 Delayed Quote.10.42%
EXOR N.V. 4.08% 73.04 Delayed Quote.1.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:57aWorld Bank not considering new China loans to fight coronavirus, president says
RE
12:57aWorld Bank not considering new China loans to fight coronavirus, president says
RE
12:45aOil rebounds amid broad market recovery; investors still wary
RE
12:33aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : China vows efforts to keep grain output stable in 2020
PU
12:30aChina firms cut staff on virus outbreak as Xi vows no large-scale layoffs
RE
12:28aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Laos in Top 20 Fastest Growing Tourism Destinations
PU
12:26aChina's first quarter smartphone sales may halve due to coronavirus - analysts
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aChina firms cut staff on virus outbreak as Xi vows no large-scale layoffs
RE
12:05aSamsung to unveil square-shaped foldable phones to challenge Apple
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely to deepen ties with Volvo, plans to list under one umbrella
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : unveils 'blended wing body' plane design after secret flight tests
4Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.085 Per Share and Announces ..
5NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS : NORWAY ROYAL SALMON: Q4 19 - Operational EBIT of MNOK 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group