News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Members of China's Military Indicted Over Equifax Breach

Four members of China's military have been indicted by the U.S. government on charges of hacking into credit-reporting agency Equifax and plundering sensitive data on nearly 150 million Americans, the DOJ said.

Fed's Daly Says Low Jobless Rate Not Automatic Sign of Tight Labor Market

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said super low unemployment doesn't necessarily mean the job market has overheated, and added she sees no looming need to change the central bank's interest-rate target any time soon.

Varo Moves Closer to Becoming a Bank

The financial-technology startup received regulatory approval to use federal deposit insurance, marking a significant step in the fintech industry's quest to take on traditional banks.

Overall Fed Temporary Liquidity Continues to Shrink

The New York Fed announced that it implemented a $38.2 billion overnight repurchase-agreement operation that saw eligible banks take far less money than the central bank was willing to provide.

Buyback Boom Shows Long-Term Opportunities in Japan's Unloved Stocks

Rich on cash, cheaply valued and increasingly friendly to shareholders, Japan's listed companies should be a part of every global investor's portfolio.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires at 4:20 ET, 12:20 ET and 16:50 ET.

Big Tech Stocks Dominate ESG Funds

Funds that market themselves as sustainable investments aren't necessarily focused on companies that fight climate change, develop wind turbines or promote diverse boards.

The Big Treasury Market Divide

The market for Treasurys is one of the deepest and most straightforward in the world, but a big divide has opened up between how different kinds of investors trade it.

Exor in Talks to Sell Reinsurer for About $9 Billion

Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, is in advanced talks to sell reinsurance company PartnerRe to French insurer Covéa Coopérations in a deal that could value PartnerRe at about $9 billion, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

In the Eternal Quest to Decode Fedspeak, Here Come the Computers

Investors are rolling out a new weapon in their effort to figure out what central banks are about to do-artificial intelligence.