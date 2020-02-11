Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 11:16am EST
New York Fed Keeps Temporary Liquidity Steady

The overall level of temporary liquidity supplied by the Federal Reserve for its money-market interventions was largely steady Tuesday. 

 
Fed Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak and Risks for Broader Disruptions

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers Tuesday the Fed is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak, 'which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy.' 

 
UBS Scrambles to Stanch Outflows at Flagship Property Fund

Investors are waiting to withdraw about $7 billion from the Swiss bank's Trumbull Property Fund following an extended tun of underperformance. 

 
Equifax, Marriott Hacks Formally Linked to China's Military

Federal prosecutors linked cyberattacks on two major U.S. corporations to Chinese military units for the first time, amid a climate of heightened fear regarding nation-state attacks on the private sector. 

 
Insurers Drive Up Prices on U.S. Businesses

Large catastrophe losses and low interest rates have squeezed insurers, and they have responded by raising rates for companies of all sizes across the country. 

 
What Schwab May Do With TD's Advisor Technology

Charles Schwab hasn't made a final decisions on the technology it will provide financial advisers following its integration of TD Ameritrade, but the plan is to offer the best combination of technology from each. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Members of China's Military Indicted Over Equifax Breach

Four members of China's military have been indicted by the U.S. government on charges of hacking into credit-reporting agency Equifax and plundering sensitive data on nearly 150 million Americans, the DOJ said. 

 
Fed's Daly Says Low Jobless Rate Not Automatic Sign of Tight Labor Market

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said super low unemployment doesn't necessarily mean the job market has overheated, and added she sees no looming need to change the central bank's interest-rate target any time soon. 

 
Varo Moves Closer to Becoming a Bank

The financial-technology startup received regulatory approval to use federal deposit insurance, marking a significant step in the fintech industry's quest to take on traditional banks.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUIFAX INC. -0.56% 153.83 Delayed Quote.11.05%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION 1.84% 49.76 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 1.71% 47.58 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
UBS GROUP 0.90% 12.85 Delayed Quote.3.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
11:38aFrance to be vigilant on British post-Brexit freeports - minister
RE
11:36aBoeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962
RE
11:32aCarney speaks to UK lawmakers on low rates, investment
RE
11:27aEXCLUSIVE : Argentina's Aerolineas to add new flights to New York and Madrid - chairman
RE
11:25aFed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus
RE
11:22aBoeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962
RE
11:22aFederal Reserve Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak and Risks for Broader Disruptions -- Update
DJ
11:18aWeWork sets hard free cash flow, revenue targets as part of five-year plan
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
2AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
3Oil rises from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
4MICHELIN : MICHELIN : shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income
5FTSE 100 : KKR rules out offer for NMC, Italian-backed group confirms interest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group