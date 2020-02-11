News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

New York Fed Keeps Temporary Liquidity Steady

The overall level of temporary liquidity supplied by the Federal Reserve for its money-market interventions was largely steady Tuesday.

Fed Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak and Risks for Broader Disruptions

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers Tuesday the Fed is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak, 'which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy.'

UBS Scrambles to Stanch Outflows at Flagship Property Fund

Investors are waiting to withdraw about $7 billion from the Swiss bank's Trumbull Property Fund following an extended tun of underperformance.

Equifax, Marriott Hacks Formally Linked to China's Military

Federal prosecutors linked cyberattacks on two major U.S. corporations to Chinese military units for the first time, amid a climate of heightened fear regarding nation-state attacks on the private sector.

Insurers Drive Up Prices on U.S. Businesses

Large catastrophe losses and low interest rates have squeezed insurers, and they have responded by raising rates for companies of all sizes across the country.

What Schwab May Do With TD's Advisor Technology

Charles Schwab hasn't made a final decisions on the technology it will provide financial advisers following its integration of TD Ameritrade, but the plan is to offer the best combination of technology from each.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Members of China's Military Indicted Over Equifax Breach

Four members of China's military have been indicted by the U.S. government on charges of hacking into credit-reporting agency Equifax and plundering sensitive data on nearly 150 million Americans, the DOJ said.

Fed's Daly Says Low Jobless Rate Not Automatic Sign of Tight Labor Market

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said super low unemployment doesn't necessarily mean the job market has overheated, and added she sees no looming need to change the central bank's interest-rate target any time soon.

Varo Moves Closer to Becoming a Bank

The financial-technology startup received regulatory approval to use federal deposit insurance, marking a significant step in the fintech industry's quest to take on traditional banks.