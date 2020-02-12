News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Powell Set to Testify Before Senate

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell returns to Capitol Hill for a second day of testimony on the economy, monetary policy and financial regulation. On Tuesday, Mr. Powell said the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak was being closely monitored.

SoftBank's Son Defends Company's Performance

SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said the first Vision Fund has posted about 1.3 trillion yen in investment gains, a result he said was "not bad" and an "excellent start."

ABN Amro Operating Profit Falls

Dutch lender ABN Amro reported a drop in fourth-quarter operating income to EUR2.10 billion and said net profit was flat, hit by low interest rates and loan impairments.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Puerto Rico Bank to Pay $1 Million to Resolve Investigation Related to PdVSA Transactions

The resolution followed a civil forfeiture of tens of millions of dollars and close to five months of civil litigation between the bank and federal prosecutors.

Scharf Puts Stamp on Wells Fargo With Overhaul of Reporting Lines

Wells Fargo is overhauling its reporting lines, Chief Executive Charles Scharf's first move to stamp out the structure implicated in its fake-account scandal.

Credit-Card Debt in U.S. Rises to Record $930 Billion

Total credit-card balances increased by $46 billion, well above the previous peak seen before the 2008 financial crisis.

New York Fed Keeps Temporary Liquidity Steady

The overall level of temporary liquidity supplied by the Federal Reserve for its money-market interventions was largely steady Tuesday.

Fed Watching Risks of Broader Coronavirus Disruptions

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers the Fed is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak, "which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy."

Fed Officials Weigh Risks of Covid-19

Two regional Federal Reserve officials said Tuesday that the novel coronavirus, known as Covid-19, in China was casting uncertainty over the U.S. outlook.