News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Barclays CEO Under Investigation Over Links to Epstein

The U.K.'s second-biggest bank said regulators are investigating the professional relationship between Chief Executive Jes Staley and Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and convicted sex offender who died in jail last year.

AIG's Profit Grows as Insurer Builds Back Property-Casualty Unit

Global insurance conglomerate American International Group swung to a fourth-quarter profit, the latest big insurer to post improved results due to lower catastrophe claims.

Glynn's Take: RBA Wants to Walk on the Bright Side

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe, is closely monitoring the impact of devastating bush fires and the new coronavirus on the economy Down Under, but these things aren't even close to being his biggest fear.

White House Proposal for SEC to Absorb Audit Watchdog Raises Concerns

A White House proposal for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to absorb an independent audit watchdog faces long odds, but it could reduce resources dedicated to regulating public-company audits if signed into law, former regulators say.

BlackRock Cashes Out Crisis Bet to Expand Charitable Arm

The giant asset manager has turned a stake in a mortgage company created in 2008 into funding for nonprofits.

Path to Confirmation Dims for Fed Nominee After Republican Objections

Republican senators dealt a significant setback to one of President Trump's nominees to the Federal Reserve Board when they raised concerns over her writings and public statements at a confirmation hearing.

Fed's Temporary Liquidity Levels Inch Higher to $168.9 Billion

Overall temporary liquidity provided by the Federal Reserve rose on Thursday.

Credit Suisse Posts Strong Profit on Gains in Wealth Management Business

Credit Suisse departing CEO Tidjane Thiam said strong 2019 earnings validate his strategic push into wealth management four years ago, and that he is leaving with a "clear conscience" after being forced to resign last week over a spying scandal.

Behind the Rise of Owl Rock: Low Fees

Charging much lower fees than the competition helped direct-lending firm Owl Rock grow. That strategy will be tested as the firm prepares to raise fees.

Commerzbank Swings to Loss

Commerzbank reported a narrower-than-expected fourth quarter net loss of EUR54 million and cut its dividend, but backed its targets for the year, as part of its new strategic plan.