Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 05:16am GMT
Barclays CEO Under Investigation Over Links to Epstein

The U.K.'s second-biggest bank said regulators are investigating the professional relationship between Chief Executive Jes Staley and Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and convicted sex offender who died in jail last year. 

 
AIG's Profit Grows as Insurer Builds Back Property-Casualty Unit

Global insurance conglomerate American International Group swung to a fourth-quarter profit, the latest big insurer to post improved results due to lower catastrophe claims. 

 
Glynn's Take: RBA Wants to Walk on the Bright Side

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe, is closely monitoring the impact of devastating bush fires and the new coronavirus on the economy Down Under, but these things aren't even close to being his biggest fear. 

 
White House Proposal for SEC to Absorb Audit Watchdog Raises Concerns

A White House proposal for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to absorb an independent audit watchdog faces long odds, but it could reduce resources dedicated to regulating public-company audits if signed into law, former regulators say. 

 
BlackRock Cashes Out Crisis Bet to Expand Charitable Arm

The giant asset manager has turned a stake in a mortgage company created in 2008 into funding for nonprofits. 

 
Path to Confirmation Dims for Fed Nominee After Republican Objections

Republican senators dealt a significant setback to one of President Trump's nominees to the Federal Reserve Board when they raised concerns over her writings and public statements at a confirmation hearing. 

 
Fed's Temporary Liquidity Levels Inch Higher to $168.9 Billion

Overall temporary liquidity provided by the Federal Reserve rose on Thursday. 

 
Credit Suisse Posts Strong Profit on Gains in Wealth Management Business

Credit Suisse departing CEO Tidjane Thiam said strong 2019 earnings validate his strategic push into wealth management four years ago, and that he is leaving with a "clear conscience" after being forced to resign last week over a spying scandal. 

 
Behind the Rise of Owl Rock: Low Fees

Charging much lower fees than the competition helped direct-lending firm Owl Rock grow. That strategy will be tested as the firm prepares to raise fees. 

 
Commerzbank Swings to Loss

Commerzbank reported a narrower-than-expected fourth quarter net loss of EUR54 million and cut its dividend, but backed its targets for the year, as part of its new strategic plan.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -1.83% 176.32 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.69% 568.55 Delayed Quote.13.10%
COMMERZBANK AG 8.94% 6.425 Delayed Quote.16.46%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.15% 13.39 Delayed Quote.0.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:35aVietnam looks to Indian market to ease virus hit to farm exports
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aJapan's policymakers brace for Q4 GDP slump, growing coronavirus risks
RE
02/13Oil prices stabilise, set for weekly gain on hopes for supply cut
RE
02/13Tepid as virus anxiety weighs; Thailand rises on energy stocks
RE
02/13Oil prices stabilise, set for weekly gain on hopes for supply cut
RE
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/13Coronavirus seen shaving 0.2 ppt off Japan's 2020 GDP growth - Reuters poll
RE
02/13XI : Nation can limit impact of epidemic
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 5
2PHOTON ENERGY N.V. : PHOTON ENERGY N : Reports Record Revenue of EUR 30.15 million and New Contract Awards in ..
3THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD : THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
4ADDED CAPITAL INC. : Added Capital Announces Effective Date of Consolidation
5LOGMEIN, INC. : LOGMEIN: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group