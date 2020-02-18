News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

HSBC Holdings 2019 Net Profit Plunged 53%

HSBC Holdings' 2019 net profit plunged 53% due to a substantial amount of goodwill impairment, the bank said, as it plans to introduce a slew of measures to cut down costs and restructure the company.

Dell Nears Deal to Sell RSA Security Business to Private-Equity Firm STG

Dell Technologies is nearing a deal to sell its RSA cybersecurity business to a private-equity firm for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Intesa Sanpaolo to Buy UBI Banca

Intesa Sanpaolo has made an offer to acquire UBI Banca, Italy's fourth biggest bank, in a deal valued at EUR4.86 billion.

Companies Seize on Loan Demand With Refinancing Push

Investors' renewed demand for speculative-grade corporate loans is proving to be a boon for businesses, allowing them to cut billions of dollars in borrowing costs in one of the biggest refinancing waves on record.

SoftBank's Boss Bet $22 Billion on Sprint. It Was a Slog.

For Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son, a U.S. judge's recent approval of a merger between Sprint and T-Mobile is long-awaited payback on his $22 billion investment. But it is far from the triumph he sought when he announced he was taking control of Sprint in 2012.

China's Central Bank Cuts Rate on One-Year Medium-Term Lending Facility

China's central bank on Monday cut a crucial interest rate that could pave the way for lower benchmark lending rates, as Beijing moved to support an economy hit by the outbreak of a deadly coronavirus.

The Bond Market Might Finally Be Nearing Its Limit

For decades bonds have offered a form of insurance for investors, tending to move in the opposite direction to stocks over short periods while making good money over the longer run. But there is reason to believe this win-win might be ending.

RBS Pledges End to Coal Funding, Stricter Oil Rules

Royal Bank of Scotland said it would end financing for coal by 2030 and place stricter rules on oil-and-gas majors it works with, joining other companies that have made similar sustainability moves as investors and the public demand action on climate change.

Citigroup Keeps CEO's Pay at $24 Million

Mr. Corbat over the past seven years has focused on simplifying the bank and expanding its revenue from current customers and its consumer bank.

SEC Seeks to Improve Speed, Quality of Stock Data Available to Public

Federal regulators launched a new effort to overhaul the plumbing of the U.S. equity markets with a measure to improve stock-price data available to the public and reduce the informational advantage enjoyed by some professional traders.