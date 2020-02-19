Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 12:16am EST
Franklin Resources to Buy Legg Mason for $4.5 Billion

The deal could help two big players in an industry that is under pressure from shifting investor tastes. 

 
HSBC Plans to Cut 35,000 Jobs, $100 Billion of Assets

Europe's biggest bank said it plans to scale back its operations in the U.S. and mainland Europe, as well as its investment bank, as it reported a sharp fall in net profit. 

 
U.K. Financial Watchdog Warns of Poor Compliance at Payments Firms

The Financial Conduct Authority said in a report Tuesday that it is placing additional scrutiny on companies that offer digital wallets because of what it views as insufficient consumer safeguards. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Dell Nears Deal to Sell RSA Security Business to Private-Equity Firm STG

Dell Technologies is nearing a deal to sell its RSA cybersecurity business to a private-equity firm for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal

Intesa Sanpaolo has made a $5.3 billion takeover offer for a smaller rival, a move that would see the creation of the country's largest bank and might usher in a phase of long-awaited consolidation in Europe. 

 
Companies Seize on Loan Demand With Refinancing Push

Investors' renewed demand for speculative-grade corporate loans is proving to be a boon for businesses, allowing them to cut billions of dollars in borrowing costs in one of the biggest refinancing waves on record. 

 
SoftBank's Boss Bet $22 Billion on Sprint. It Was a Slog.

For Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son, a U.S. judge's recent approval of a merger between Sprint and T-Mobile is long-awaited payback on his $22 billion investment. But it is far from the triumph he sought when he announced he was taking control of Sprint in 2012. 

 
China's Central Bank Cuts Rate on One-Year Medium-Term Lending Facility

China's central bank on Monday cut a crucial interest rate that could pave the way for lower benchmark lending rates, as Beijing moved to support an economy hit by the outbreak of a deadly coronavirus. 

 
The Bond Market Might Finally Be Nearing Its Limit

For decades bonds have offered a form of insurance for investors, tending to move in the opposite direction to stocks over short periods while making good money over the longer run. But there is reason to believe this win-win might be ending.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. -0.21% 52.77 Delayed Quote.2.90%
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. 6.94% 26.05 Delayed Quote.-6.24%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -6.87% 551.9 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA 2.36% 2.6 Delayed Quote.6.77%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -4.89% 5269 End-of-day quote.12.44%
T-MOBILE US 3.52% 99.88 Delayed Quote.27.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:40aChina threatened to harm Czech companies over Taiwan visit - letter
RE
12:34aYen slips as infection rate slows, Chinese stimulus eyed
RE
12:34aYen slips as infection rate slows, Chinese stimulus eyed
RE
12:26aAsia stocks rise on lull in virus worry, euro still weak
RE
12:26aAsia stocks rise on lull in virus worry, euro still weak
RE
12:24aMalaysia's Kimanis crude exports to halve in April due to maintenance - sources
RE
12:16aBrexit brings record number of businesses to Netherlands in 2019
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/18Oil gains as optimism grows economic impact of coronavirus outbreak may be brief
RE
02/18Oil gains as optimism grows economic impact of coronavirus outbreak may be brief
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals
3Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Finds Debris in Fuel Tanks of Undelivered MAX Jets
5UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - HEAT SUPPLY CONTRACT AND PRIMARY..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group