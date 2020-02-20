News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

China Benchmark Lending Rates Fall in February Amid Epidemic
China's reference lending rates for both short- and long-term loans fell this month as Beijing stepped up efforts to counter shocks from the new coronavirus epidemic.
UBS CEO Ermotti Steps Down, ING's Hamers Named New Chief
UBS Group Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti is stepping down and will be succeeded by current ING Groep boss Ralph Hamers, marking another leadership change at a major Swiss bank.
Investment Firm Buys Taxi-Medallion Loan Portfolio
An investment firm known for buying up distressed assets has become the largest single owner of New York City taxi-medallion loans.
Thiel Capital Spinout Valar Ventures Seeking $400 Million for Pair of Funds
The firm is raising $200 million for Valar Fund VI LP, as well as $200 million for Valar Velocity Fund 2 LP, its second growth fund, according to a fundraising document viewed by WSJ Pro.
Calpers Steps Up Bid to Rein In Private Debt Investment Disclosures
Overseers of the biggest U.S. public pension agreed Wednesday to press for legislated limits on public disclosures concerning private debt investments as a way to retain access to the burgeoning asset class.
U.S. House Subcommittee Scrutinizes Accounting Rule Maker
The new chairman of a House of Representatives subcommittee on capital markets is targeting U.S. accounting rules in a move to increase oversight of a U.S. accounting rule maker, despite a potential battle to enact legislation or alter its powers.
Europe's Test Case for Banking Consolidation
Intesa Sanpaolo's bid for UBI Banca is testing the water for domestic banking consolidation, but cross-border tie-ups are still unlikely.
Fed Minutes Show Comfort With Economy, Rate Stance
Central bank officials signaled growing optimism about the U.S. economy last month, before the coronavirus outbreak in China began to cloud prospects of firmer global growth in 2020.
More Investment Funds Reduce Ties With Sacklers
Two hedge funds are reducing their ties to the embattled family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.
Coronavirus Outbreak Tests World Bank's Pandemic Insurance
It's the third month of the coronavirus outbreak, and investors still don't know whether the first-ever pandemic-insurance policy will pay out.