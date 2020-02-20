News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

China Benchmark Lending Rates Fall in February Amid Epidemic

China's reference lending rates for both short- and long-term loans fell this month as Beijing stepped up efforts to counter shocks from the new coronavirus epidemic.

UBS CEO Ermotti Steps Down, ING's Hamers Named New Chief

UBS Group Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti is stepping down and will be succeeded by current ING Groep boss Ralph Hamers, marking another leadership change at a major Swiss bank.

Investment Firm Buys Taxi-Medallion Loan Portfolio

An investment firm known for buying up distressed assets has become the largest single owner of New York City taxi-medallion loans.

Thiel Capital Spinout Valar Ventures Seeking $400 Million for Pair of Funds

The firm is raising $200 million for Valar Fund VI LP, as well as $200 million for Valar Velocity Fund 2 LP, its second growth fund, according to a fundraising document viewed by WSJ Pro.

Calpers Steps Up Bid to Rein In Private Debt Investment Disclosures

Overseers of the biggest U.S. public pension agreed Wednesday to press for legislated limits on public disclosures concerning private debt investments as a way to retain access to the burgeoning asset class.

U.S. House Subcommittee Scrutinizes Accounting Rule Maker

The new chairman of a House of Representatives subcommittee on capital markets is targeting U.S. accounting rules in a move to increase oversight of a U.S. accounting rule maker, despite a potential battle to enact legislation or alter its powers.

Europe's Test Case for Banking Consolidation

Intesa Sanpaolo's bid for UBI Banca is testing the water for domestic banking consolidation, but cross-border tie-ups are still unlikely.

Fed Minutes Show Comfort With Economy, Rate Stance

Central bank officials signaled growing optimism about the U.S. economy last month, before the coronavirus outbreak in China began to cloud prospects of firmer global growth in 2020.

More Investment Funds Reduce Ties With Sacklers

Two hedge funds are reducing their ties to the embattled family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

Coronavirus Outbreak Tests World Bank's Pandemic Insurance

It's the third month of the coronavirus outbreak, and investors still don't know whether the first-ever pandemic-insurance policy will pay out.