News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Pool of Fed Temporary Money Shrinks After Thursday Interventions

The overall level of Fed temporary liquidity provided to markets took a notable step down on Thursday.

Embattled Swiss Asset Manager GAM Plans More Job Cuts

GAM Holding said it would slash jobs and streamline its operations as part of a new cost-cutting strategy aimed at stabilizing itself after nearly two years of turmoil.

Fed's Clarida: 'It's a Good Picture' for Economy, Watching Coronavirus Risks

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida was upbeat about the state of the U.S. economy in a television interview, adding that the central bank was closely watching to see if the U.S. is affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

UBS Puts Digital First With New Tech-Savvy CEO

UBS spent the last nine years reinventing itself as the world's largest wealth manager. For its next act, the bank wants technology to drive higher profits from its client base and reduce costs.

Goldman, JPMorgan Back New Exchange Taking on NYSE and Nasdaq

Members Exchange hopes to challenge the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq by charging rock-bottom fees.

Morgan Stanley Is Buying E*Trade in $13 Billion Deal

The all-stock takeover will combine a Wall Street firm in the late innings of a decadelong turnaround with a discount broker built on the backs of dot-com day traders. It is the biggest takeover by a giant U.S. bank since the 2008 financial crisis.

ECB Officials Signaled Commitment to Negative Rates at January Meeting

European Central Bank officials signaled at their January policy meeting that they will likely hold the bank's key interest rate below zero for some time to support the eurozone economy against persistent international risks.

Fidelity Is Spinning Out Its Personal-Data Startup

Fidelity Investments' parent company has sold stakes to other financial firms in its software startup that gives consumers more control over how their bank-account information is shared with online financial applications.

Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple

Apple now accounts for about 14% of Berkshire's market capitalization, more than any other single stock in its portfolio.

Swiss Re Falls Short of Estimates

Swiss Re said its 2019 profit jumped to $727 million, despite steep losses at its property-and-casualty arm, although the bottom-line was well below forecasts.