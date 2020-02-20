Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 11:16am EST
Pool of Fed Temporary Money Shrinks After Thursday Interventions

The overall level of Fed temporary liquidity provided to markets took a notable step down on Thursday. 

 
Embattled Swiss Asset Manager GAM Plans More Job Cuts

GAM Holding said it would slash jobs and streamline its operations as part of a new cost-cutting strategy aimed at stabilizing itself after nearly two years of turmoil. 

 
Fed's Clarida: 'It's a Good Picture' for Economy, Watching Coronavirus Risks

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida was upbeat about the state of the U.S. economy in a television interview, adding that the central bank was closely watching to see if the U.S. is affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
UBS Puts Digital First With New Tech-Savvy CEO

UBS spent the last nine years reinventing itself as the world's largest wealth manager. For its next act, the bank wants technology to drive higher profits from its client base and reduce costs. 

 
Goldman, JPMorgan Back New Exchange Taking on NYSE and Nasdaq

Members Exchange hopes to challenge the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq by charging rock-bottom fees. 

 
Morgan Stanley Is Buying E*Trade in $13 Billion Deal

The all-stock takeover will combine a Wall Street firm in the late innings of a decadelong turnaround with a discount broker built on the backs of dot-com day traders. It is the biggest takeover by a giant U.S. bank since the 2008 financial crisis. 

 
ECB Officials Signaled Commitment to Negative Rates at January Meeting

European Central Bank officials signaled at their January policy meeting that they will likely hold the bank's key interest rate below zero for some time to support the eurozone economy against persistent international risks. 

 
Fidelity Is Spinning Out Its Personal-Data Startup

Fidelity Investments' parent company has sold stakes to other financial firms in its software startup that gives consumers more control over how their bank-account information is shared with online financial applications. 

 
Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple

Apple now accounts for about 14% of Berkshire's market capitalization, more than any other single stock in its portfolio. 

 
Swiss Re Falls Short of Estimates

Swiss Re said its 2019 profit jumped to $727 million, despite steep losses at its property-and-casualty arm, although the bottom-line was well below forecasts.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.89% 318.48 Delayed Quote.10.21%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.26% 342000 Delayed Quote.1.30%
GAM HOLDING 13.41% 3.494 Delayed Quote.6.99%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.04% 136.7 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
MORGAN STANLEY -2.63% 54.34 Delayed Quote.8.61%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.99% 9643.971169 Delayed Quote.8.47%
SWISS RE -7.58% 107.3 Delayed Quote.6.67%
UBS GROUP 1.39% 13.025 Delayed Quote.5.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
11:42aOil prices rise on U.S. gasoline stock draw, smaller-than-expected gain in crude inventories
RE
11:42aEXCLUSIVE : Westinghouse set to sign pact with Indian firm for nuclear reactors during Trump visit
RE
11:39aU.S. labor market remains strong; manufacturing likely stabilizing
RE
11:39aToo early for accurate figures on coronavirus impact on global growth - IMF
RE
11:38aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : banks issue 1.31 billion yuan in cheap loans to counter virus impact
RE
11:27aEU leaders set to squabble as Brexit blows hole in joint budget
RE
11:27aCoronavirus Epidemic Buffets Global Airlines
DJ
11:21aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : The Historic Results Of President Donald J. Trump's Economic Agenda
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2Oil firms on supply threats and easing demand woes
3FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, dialysis units
4Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
5SWISS RE : SWISS RE : 2019 Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group