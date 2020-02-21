Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/21/2020 | 12:16am EST
Pool of Fed Temporary Money Shrinks After Thursday Interventions

The overall level of Fed temporary liquidity provided to markets took a notable step down on Thursday. 

 
Axis Bank Plans Strategic Partnership With Max Life

Axis Bank Ltd. has agreed to a strategic partnership with Max Life Insurance Company which may see the bank raise its stake in the insurer. 

 
Founders of Hedge Fund Senator Splitting Up

The founders of $6.9 billion hedge-fund firm Senator Investment Group are splitting up after 12 years together, following a rift that had grown between the two. 

 
Embattled Swiss Asset Manager GAM Plans More Job Cuts

GAM Holding said it would slash jobs and streamline its operations as part of a new cost-cutting strategy aimed at stabilizing itself after nearly two years of turmoil. 

 
Fed's Clarida: 'It's a Good Picture' for Economy, Watching Coronavirus Risks

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida was upbeat about the state of the U.S. economy in a television interview, adding that the central bank was closely watching to see if the U.S. is affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
UBS Puts Digital First With New Tech-Savvy CEO

UBS spent the last nine years reinventing itself as the world's largest wealth manager. For its next act, the bank wants technology to drive higher profits from its client base and reduce costs. 

 
Goldman, JPMorgan Back New Exchange Taking on NYSE, Nasdaq

Members Exchange hopes to challenge the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq by charging rock-bottom fees. 

 
Morgan Stanley to Buy E*Trade in Bid for Small Investors

The $13 billion takeover will combine a Wall Street firm in the late innings of a decadelong turnaround with a discount broker built on the backs of dot-com day traders. It is the biggest takeover by a giant U.S. bank since the 2008 financial crisis. 

 
Fidelity Is Spinning Out Its Personal-Data Startup

Fidelity Investments' parent company has sold stakes to other financial firms in its software startup that gives consumers more control over how their bank-account information is shared with online financial applications. 

 
Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple

Apple now accounts for about 14% of Berkshire's market capitalization, more than any other single stock in its portfolio.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.03% 320.3 Delayed Quote.9.08%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.55% 342122 Delayed Quote.0.75%
GAM HOLDING 13.15% 3.494 Delayed Quote.6.99%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.00% 137.49 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
MORGAN STANLEY -4.55% 53.75 Delayed Quote.10.15%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.67% 9750.964579 Delayed Quote.8.47%
UBS GROUP 0.89% 13.025 Delayed Quote.5.73%
Latest news "Forex"
01:24aGlobal central bankers scour shopping malls, manufacturers for coronavirus playbook
RE
01:24aCoronavirus weakens job market for record number of Chinese graduates
RE
01:20aFrom coal to cars - what big data is China tracking to put virus-hit businesses back on track?
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12aCoronavirus' spread challenges U.S. investors' blue-sky view
RE
01:00aJapan to limit foreign ownership in 12 sectors - sources
RE
12:55aBOJ's Kuroda says watching with "grave concern" as virus hits Asian economies
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aOutbreak will not change China's commitments to buy U.S. goods - senior U.S. official
RE
Latest news "Forex"

