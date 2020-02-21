News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Log in
02/21/2020 | 07:16am EST
Allianz Posts Forecast-Beating Profit

Allianz posted an above-forecast rise in fourth-quarter net profit to EUR1.86 billion and guided for an operating profit in 2020 of around EUR12 billion. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Don't Read Too Much Into China's Record Bank Lending

Hopes for a new round of stimulus from China's central bank are premature. 

 
Pool of Fed Temporary Money Shrinks After Thursday Interventions

The overall level of Fed temporary liquidity provided to markets took a notable step down on Thursday. 

 
Axis Bank Plans Strategic Partnership With Max Life

Axis Bank Ltd. has agreed to a strategic partnership with Max Life Insurance Company which may see the bank raise its stake in the insurer. 

 
Founders of Hedge Fund Senator Splitting Up

The founders of $6.9 billion hedge-fund firm Senator Investment Group are splitting up after 12 years together, following a rift that had grown between the two. 

 
Embattled Swiss Asset Manager GAM Plans More Job Cuts

GAM Holding said it would slash jobs and streamline its operations as part of a new cost-cutting strategy aimed at stabilizing itself after nearly two years of turmoil. 

 
Fed's Clarida: 'It's a Good Picture' for Economy, Watching Coronavirus Risks

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida was upbeat about the state of the U.S. economy in a television interview, adding that the central bank was closely watching to see if the U.S. is affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
UBS Puts Digital First With New Tech-Savvy CEO

UBS spent the last nine years reinventing itself as the world's largest wealth manager. For its next act, the bank wants technology to drive higher profits from its client base and reduce costs. 

 
Goldman, JPMorgan Back New Exchange Taking on NYSE, Nasdaq

Members Exchange hopes to challenge the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq by charging rock-bottom fees.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 1.07% 230.55 Delayed Quote.4.40%
GAM HOLDING 1.60% 3.55 Delayed Quote.24.61%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.00% 137.49 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.67% 9750.964579 Delayed Quote.8.47%
UBS GROUP -1.27% 12.865 Delayed Quote.6.54%
Latest news "Forex"
07:24aInside the Philip Morris campaign to 'normalize' a tobacco device
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15aGlobal telcos join Alphabet, SoftBank's flying cellphone antenna lobbying effort
RE
07:11aRecovering factories keep UK economy on track in February - PMIs
RE
07:05aEPIC Adds Trent Sullivan as a Producer in the firm’s Edgewood Healthcare Advisors Practice
SE
06:50aOil falls 2% on renewed uncertainties over coronavirus outbreak
RE
06:46aOil falls 2% on renewed uncertainties over coronavirus outbreak
RE
06:43aDeere & Co reports unexpected rise in quarterly profits
RE
Latest news "Forex"

