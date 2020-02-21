Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 04:16pm EST
After Courts Kill a Federal Fiduciary Rule, Massachusetts Launches Its Own

Massachusetts said it adopted new rules requiring brokers to act in their clients' best interests, staking its claim as one of the first U.S. states to raise the bar on investor protections since a federal measure was struck down. 

 
HSBC Narrows CEO Race to Two

HSBC is in the final stages of selecting its next chief executive, people familiar with the matter said, in a race that has narrowed to interim CEO Noel Quinn and UniCredit boss Jean Pierre Mustier. 

 
Top U.S. Regulator Said to Lobby Bank CEOs on Overhaul of Low-Income Lending Rules

Joseph Otting, a top U.S. regulator, is personally lobbying bank chiefs to win support for his signature initiative: an overhaul of rules governing hundreds of billions of dollars in lending to low-income areas. 

 
Wells Fargo Nears Settlement With Government Over Fake-Account Scandal

Wells Fargo could pay roughly $3 billion combined as it nears settlements with the Justice Department and the SEC over its long-running fake-account scandal, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Central Banks Advised to Use Tool Kits Aggressively During Trouble

If central banks want to get the most out of crisis-era stimulus tools the next time they are needed, they should be deployed "early and aggressively" when confronting a downturn, new research claims. 

 
Clarida: Persistent Shifts in Financial-Market Conditions Can Be Informative

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida pushed back against worries that the central bank is overly influenced by financial market signals in remarks prepared for delivery Friday afternoon. 

 
What the E*Trade Deal Tells You About the New Investing Game

The days of the 'financial supermarket' are over. Investment firms want to grab as much of your money as they can. 

 
Brainard Says Rate Policy May Need to Be Accommodative for a Long Time

Fed governor Lael Brainard said it was important the Fed clarify in advance that it will deploy a broader set of tools to provide accommodation when shocks are likely to push the policy rate to zero. 

 
Royal Bank of Canada Plans to Roll Out U.S. Online Bank

Canada's largest bank plans to roll out a direct-to-consumer bank in the U.S. as it seeks to boost its deposit base and wealth-management franchise. 

 
SEC Poised to Rule on Controversial 'Speed Bump' Proposal

The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to decide on a hotly disputed proposal that could lead to the further proliferation of "speed bumps," or split-second trading delays, in the U.S. stock market.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.45% 562.2 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 1.12% 109.21 Delayed Quote.5.11%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.76% 47.7 Delayed Quote.-12.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
04:35pFederal prosecutors investigating whether Boeing pilot knowingly lied to FAA - NYT
RE
04:33pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : February 21, 2020 - Perenco Ecuador Limited v. Republic of Ecuador (ICSID Case No. ARB/08/6) Decision on the Stay of Enforcement of the Award (February 21, 2020)
PU
04:32pEnergy Down As Coronavirus Worries Rise, Libya Tensions Cool -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:31pU.S., India at odds over trade as Trump heads for encounter with Modi - U.S. officials
RE
04:26pTrudeau demands rail blockades be lifted, says Canadians' patience running out
RE
04:24pU.S. SEC PROBES ALTRIA'S INVESTMENT IN JUUL : Wsj
RE
04:21pCoronavirus fears, U.S. business data drag down Wall Street
RE
04:18pTSX falls 0.56% to 17,843.53
RE
04:17pTAKE FIVE : 'Our currency, your problem' - all over again
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
2Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
3VIACOMCBS INC. : ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : shares fall at open after report Mustier vying for HSBC top job

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group