News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

After Courts Kill a Federal Fiduciary Rule, Massachusetts Launches Its Own

Massachusetts said it adopted new rules requiring brokers to act in their clients' best interests, staking its claim as one of the first U.S. states to raise the bar on investor protections since a federal measure was struck down.

HSBC Narrows CEO Race to Two

HSBC is in the final stages of selecting its next chief executive, people familiar with the matter said, in a race that has narrowed to interim CEO Noel Quinn and UniCredit boss Jean Pierre Mustier.

Top U.S. Regulator Said to Lobby Bank CEOs on Overhaul of Low-Income Lending Rules

Joseph Otting, a top U.S. regulator, is personally lobbying bank chiefs to win support for his signature initiative: an overhaul of rules governing hundreds of billions of dollars in lending to low-income areas.

Wells Fargo Nears Settlement With Government Over Fake-Account Scandal

Wells Fargo could pay roughly $3 billion combined as it nears settlements with the Justice Department and the SEC over its long-running fake-account scandal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Central Banks Advised to Use Tool Kits Aggressively During Trouble

If central banks want to get the most out of crisis-era stimulus tools the next time they are needed, they should be deployed "early and aggressively" when confronting a downturn, new research claims.

Clarida: Persistent Shifts in Financial-Market Conditions Can Be Informative

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida pushed back against worries that the central bank is overly influenced by financial market signals in remarks prepared for delivery Friday afternoon.

What the E*Trade Deal Tells You About the New Investing Game

The days of the 'financial supermarket' are over. Investment firms want to grab as much of your money as they can.

Brainard Says Rate Policy May Need to Be Accommodative for a Long Time

Fed governor Lael Brainard said it was important the Fed clarify in advance that it will deploy a broader set of tools to provide accommodation when shocks are likely to push the policy rate to zero.

Royal Bank of Canada Plans to Roll Out U.S. Online Bank

Canada's largest bank plans to roll out a direct-to-consumer bank in the U.S. as it seeks to boost its deposit base and wealth-management franchise.

SEC Poised to Rule on Controversial 'Speed Bump' Proposal

The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to decide on a hotly disputed proposal that could lead to the further proliferation of "speed bumps," or split-second trading delays, in the U.S. stock market.