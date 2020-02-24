News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Log in
02/24/2020 | 12:16am EST
Intuit Near Deal to Buy Credit Karma for $7 Billion

Intuit is near a deal to buy personal-finance portal Credit Karma for about $7 billion in cash and stock, pushing the company behind QuickBooks and TurboTax further into consumer finance, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
China's PBOC Signals More Policy Easing Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

China will consider additional policy easing measures to help alleviate the impact of the new coronavirus on its economy, including adjusting benchmark deposit rates, a central bank official said. 

 
Switzerland's Central Bank Left in a Bind

The Swiss franc has climbed to its highest level against the euro in more than four years, leaving the central bank with a dilemma: Do nothing and potentially damage the economy, or intervene and risk angering the U.S. 

 
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforms the Most Since 2009

Berkshire Hathaway's earnings surged last year due to unrealized investment gains. Chairman Warren Buffett sought to reassure investors about the conglomerate's long-term future following an underwhelming year for the stock performance. 

 
Move Over, Elliott. Argentina's New Bond-Market Nemesis Is Fidelity.

Argentina's new adversary in the bond market is no highflying hedge fund. It's Fidelity Investments. 

 
ESG Funds Mostly Track the Market

The push toward "sustainability" in investing so far isn't having an outsize impact on stocks, our columnist's dive into the data shows. 

 
After Courts Kill a Federal Fiduciary Rule, Massachusetts Launches Its Own

Massachusetts said it adopted new rules requiring brokers to act in their clients' best interests, staking its claim as one of the first U.S. states to raise the bar on investor protections since a federal measure was struck down. 

 
HSBC Narrows CEO Race to Two

HSBC is in the final stages of selecting its next chief executive, people familiar with the matter said, in a race that has narrowed to interim CEO Noel Quinn and UniCredit boss Jean Pierre Mustier. 

 
Bank CEOs Courted By Regulator On Low-Income Lending Overhaul

Joseph Otting, a top U.S. regulator, is personally lobbying bank chiefs to win support for his signature initiative: an overhaul of rules governing hundreds of billions of dollars in lending to low-income areas. 

 
Wells Fargo Settles With Government Over Fake-Accounts Scandal

Wells Fargo will pay $3 billion to settle investigations by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission over its long-running fake-account problems.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.39% 343449 Delayed Quote.1.14%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.02% 561.4 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
INTUIT INC. -1.22% 297.57 Delayed Quote.13.61%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.76% 47.7 Delayed Quote.-11.34%
