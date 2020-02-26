Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 12:16am EST
Salesforce Co-CEO Block Steps Down

Salesforce.com said Co-Chief Executive Keith Block is stepping down, leaving co-founder Marc Benioff in charge of the business-software provider. 

 
JPMorgan Won't Shun the Fed's Discount Window Anymore

CEO James Dimon said the bank is open to tapping the Federal Reserve's rainy-day fund. 

 
Fed's Richard Clarida Says It Is Too Early to Tell if Virus Will Alter Outlook

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said it is too early to tell whether the coronavirus outbreak could prompt a change in the outlook that leads the central bank to lower interest rates. 

 
Barclays Probe Signals 'Governance Weakness,' Activist Investor Says

U.K. officials' probe of Barclays CEO Jes Staley's professional relationship with late financier Jeffrey Epstein shows "governance weakness" at the British bank, activist investor Edward Bramson said. 

 
Mastercard's Next CEO to Continue Company's Push Beyond Cards

Chief Product Officer Michael Miebach will become CEO next January, and current Chief Executive Ajay Banga will transition to executive chairman. 

 
United Hampshire US REIT Plans US$323.6 Million Singapore IPO

United Hampshire US REIT is planning to raise as much as $323.6 million via an initial public offering in Singapore, the latest foreign firm to tap the city-state's real-estate investment trust market. 

 
Intuit's New Way to Beat the Taxman

The company best known for its TurboTax software has an array of competitors in the field, but the most formidable one lurks in the background. 

 
Bank of Montreal Posts Profit Rise

The Canadian bank logged a 5.4% rise in its fiscal first-quarter profit thanks in part to a lift in revenue and a solid period for loan and deposit growth and its capital markets arm. 

 
Yield on 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note Hits Record Low

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to an all-time low, the latest milestone in a decadeslong bond rally driven by persistently low inflation and turbocharged by worries the coronavirus could disrupt an already-sluggish global economy. 

 
Fed Temporary Liquidity Increases Modestly on Tuesday

The amount of overall temporary liquidity the Federal Reserve is providing to money markets increased Tuesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL -2.23% 97.25 Delayed Quote.0.28%
BARCLAYS PLC -2.43% 165.98 Delayed Quote.-7.67%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -4.46% 126.26 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
MASTERCARD -6.71% 302.89 Delayed Quote.8.73%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. -2.51% 181.27 Delayed Quote.14.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:24aOil rises on short-covering, hopes for deeper output cut by OPEC+
RE
12:23aOil rises on short-covering, hopes for deeper output cut by OPEC+
RE
12:18aBANK OF JAPAN : Measures of Underlying Inflation
PU
12:17aWells Fargo workers seek Washington's help with internal gripes
RE
12:17aSingapore factory output unexpectedly rises in January
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:03aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets fall on pandemic fears; Philippines slumps
RE
02/26Hong Kong unveils record budget deficit to cushion blow from coronavirus, protests
RE
02/25Hong Kong unveils record budget deficit to cushion blow from coronavirus, protests
RE
02/25Indonesia Finance Minister says bracing for wider budget deficit amid virus outbreak
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2LG CHEM, LTD. : PANASONIC POISED TO WITHDRAW FROM SOLAR CELL PRODUCTION AT TESLA'S NY PLANT: sources
3CHINA EVERBRIGHT GREENTECH LIMITED : CHINA EVERBRIGHT GREENTECH : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ..
4Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : and U.S. regulators strongly criticized over role of Autopilot in crash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group