News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Salesforce Co-CEO Block Steps Down

Salesforce.com said Co-Chief Executive Keith Block is stepping down, leaving co-founder Marc Benioff in charge of the business-software provider.

JPMorgan Won't Shun the Fed's Discount Window Anymore

CEO James Dimon said the bank is open to tapping the Federal Reserve's rainy-day fund.

Fed's Richard Clarida Says It Is Too Early to Tell if Virus Will Alter Outlook

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said it is too early to tell whether the coronavirus outbreak could prompt a change in the outlook that leads the central bank to lower interest rates.

Barclays Probe Signals 'Governance Weakness,' Activist Investor Says

U.K. officials' probe of Barclays CEO Jes Staley's professional relationship with late financier Jeffrey Epstein shows "governance weakness" at the British bank, activist investor Edward Bramson said.

Mastercard's Next CEO to Continue Company's Push Beyond Cards

Chief Product Officer Michael Miebach will become CEO next January, and current Chief Executive Ajay Banga will transition to executive chairman.

United Hampshire US REIT Plans US$323.6 Million Singapore IPO

United Hampshire US REIT is planning to raise as much as $323.6 million via an initial public offering in Singapore, the latest foreign firm to tap the city-state's real-estate investment trust market.

Intuit's New Way to Beat the Taxman

The company best known for its TurboTax software has an array of competitors in the field, but the most formidable one lurks in the background.

Bank of Montreal Posts Profit Rise

The Canadian bank logged a 5.4% rise in its fiscal first-quarter profit thanks in part to a lift in revenue and a solid period for loan and deposit growth and its capital markets arm.

Yield on 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note Hits Record Low

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to an all-time low, the latest milestone in a decadeslong bond rally driven by persistently low inflation and turbocharged by worries the coronavirus could disrupt an already-sluggish global economy.

Fed Temporary Liquidity Increases Modestly on Tuesday

The amount of overall temporary liquidity the Federal Reserve is providing to money markets increased Tuesday.