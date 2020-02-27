Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/27/2020 | 12:16am EST
Bank of Korea Stands Pat Amid Pressure to Cut

South Korea's central bank held its key rate steady Thursday amid continued pressure to act to offset the potential shock of the coronavirus epidemic on the country's trade-reliant economy. 

 
Blackstone Bets Big on U.K. Student Housing, Acquiring IQ for $6 Billion

The U.S. buyout giant's move comes as an early but significant sign of a rebound in European deal-making this year despite a global slowdown. 

 
BlackRock's Barbara Novick Is Stepping Down

The face of BlackRock's public-policy efforts built a lobbying machine that let the firm avoid the regulatory burdens big banks faced. 

 
The Fed's Definition of Symmetry Is Changing. Here's Why That Matters.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida made a subtle but important shift when he defined the central bank's 2% inflation target in a way that suggests bygones will no longer be bygones. 

 
Rush to Invest in Municipal Debt Pushes Yields to Record Lows

Municipal-bond yields are hitting 38-year lows due to investors' coronavirus concerns driving up demand in the $4 trillion muni market. 

 
The Painful Problem With Pandemic Bonds

Investors like catastrophe bonds as an asset class uncorrelated with the markets they typically invest in. In moments of extreme stress, pandemic bonds can't offer that. 

 
SoftBank's Rajeev Misra Used Campaign of Sabotage to Hobble Internal Rivals

The man atop the world's biggest tech fund paid for a campaign that included negative news stories, a concocted shareholder campaign and a sexual trap, people familiar with the matter say. A Misra spokesman said he did not orchestrate the effort. 

 
HKEX 2019 Net Profit Inched Up 1% Despite Falling Turnover

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing said Wednesday its net profit for 2019 rose 1% to a record high as revenue and other income also reached a new high. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Salesforce Co-CEO Block Steps Down

Salesforce.com said Co-Chief Executive Keith Block is stepping down, leaving co-founder Marc Benioff in charge of the business-software provider.

