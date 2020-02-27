Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/27/2020 | 11:16am EST
Fed Can't Inoculate Economy From Coronavirus

The outbreak is emerging as perhaps the greatest risk the global economy has faced since the 2008 financial crisis. 

 
Square Keeps Rolling Along

The payments company apparently managed a neat trick at the end of last year: changing its pricing without sacrificing volume. 

 
Standard Chartered Warns on Coronavirus's Impact on Growth

Asia-focused lender Standard Chartered said the coronavirus epidemic would slow its profit growth this year, adding to the headwinds it faces from social unrest in Hong Kong and the aftermath of the trade war. 

 
Bank of Korea Stands Pat Amid Pressure to Cut

South Korea's central bank held its key rate steady Thursday amid continued pressure to act to offset the potential shock of the coronavirus epidemic on the country's trade-reliant economy. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Blackstone Bets Big on U.K. Student Housing, Acquiring IQ for $6 Billion

The U.S. buyout giant's move comes as an early but significant sign of a rebound in European deal-making this year despite a global slowdown. 

 
BlackRock's Barbara Novick Is Stepping Down

The face of BlackRock's public-policy efforts built a lobbying machine that let the firm avoid the regulatory burdens big banks faced. 

 
The Fed's Definition of Symmetry Is Changing. Here's Why That Matters.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida made a subtle but important shift when he defined the central bank's 2% inflation target in a way that suggests bygones will no longer be bygones. 

 
Rush to Invest in Municipal Debt Pushes Yields to Record Lows

Municipal-bond yields are hitting 38-year lows due to investors' coronavirus concerns driving up demand in the $4 trillion muni market. 

 
The Painful Problem With Pandemic Bonds

Investors like catastrophe bonds as an asset class uncorrelated with the markets they typically invest in. In moments of extreme stress, pandemic bonds can't offer that.

ChangeLast1st jan.
STANDARD CHARTERED -4.36% 565.8 End-of-day quote.-16.96%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -0.83% 56 End-of-day quote.0.11%
KANSAS CITY FED : Manufacturers Expect Coronavirus Hit; Manufacturing Activity Expands in February
DJ
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Global Business Management Certificate Opens Enrollment
SE
New systemic approach needed to tackle global challenges
PU
INTERNATIONAL TRADE STATISTICS : trends in fourth quarter 2019
PU
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Warner returns as Sunrisers captain for IPL 2020
RE
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
Virus-hit stocks shed $3 trillion; safe havens thrive
BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew

