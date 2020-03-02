Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/02/2020 | 12:16am EST
Wall Street Prepares for Another Unruly Week

Global investors are bracing for another hair-raising ride, after a week of frantic and at times disorderly trading. 

 
Wall Street Scrambles to Harden Virus Defenses

U.S. banks are preparing for a worsening coronavirus outbreak by laying plans to move staffers to back-office sites, limiting contact with clients who have been abroad and curbing employee travel. 

 
AmEx Staff Misled Small-Business Owners to Boost Card Sign-Ups

Questionable sales tactics cropped up at AmEx offices in a push to retain cardholders after Costco ended a long-running partnership. Salespeople misrepresented rewards and fees, checked credit reports without consent and, in some cases, issued cards that weren't sought, current and former employees said. 

 
Trump Counts on the Fed To Shore Up Markets, Keeping Up His Pressure Tactics

President Trump said he is counting on the Fed to shoulder the government's response to economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus, renewing the pressure campaign he has used against the central bank during previous bouts of market uncertainty. 

 
SEC's Power to Help Cheated Investors Faces Another Test

The Supreme Court is set to weigh arguments about disgorgement, one of the SEC's strongest weapons against those who fleece investors. 

 
Two Financiers Convicted in Case Tied to Illegal Control of Oklahoma Insurer

Two New York financiers were convicted Friday in Oklahoma state court on criminal charges that they illegally took control of a local insurer using millions of dollars of counterfeit assets. 

 
After a Disaster, Some Homeowners' Next Misfortune Is Mortgage Relief

Mortgage lenders often offer help to borrowers after a hurricane or other natural disaster, but mortgage-forbearance programs can end up hurting homeowners. 

 
Fed: Will 'Act as Appropriate to Support the Economy'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was prepared to cut interest rates if needed to cushion the economy against the effects of a widening global slowdown. 

 
Former Barclays Executives Acquitted of Fraud Charges Dating Back to 2008 Financial Crisis

The decision marks another defeat for the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office after cases against both the bank and the former CEO were previously dismissed. 

 
Fed's Temporary Liquidity Sees Notable Declines This Week

The outstanding amount of temporary money the Federal Reserve has added to the financial system fell by a notable amount this week.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -3.29% 149.36 Delayed Quote.-17.20%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION -4.09% 281.14 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 0.28% 90.49 Delayed Quote.-22.70%
