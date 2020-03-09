News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Central Banks Have Lost Firepower, Kaufman Says

An interview with economist Henry Kaufman, whose declarations on the markets made Wall Street shudder in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Meet the Men Running JPMorgan While Dimon Recovers

Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith, co-presidents of JPMorgan Chase, are in charge at America's largest bank as CEO James Dimon recovers after heart surgery.

Steven A. Cohen Raising New Fund to Invest in Private Companies

The hedge-fund billionaire has started efforts to raise his first private-markets fund, a venture that will test whether his decades of experience investing in public companies will translate to private markets.

U.K. Investigators Examine Visits by Barclays CEO to Epstein's Island

U.K. investigators are examining visits by Barclays CEO Jes Staley to Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island as part of a probe into whether Mr. Staley told the truth about his interactions with the convicted sex offender.

Fed's Bullard Faults Markets for Virus Pessimism

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said Friday financial markets appear to be bracing for a much worse impact from the coronavirus situation than he believes is warranted.

Prosecutors Ask Judge to Keep Bernie Madoff in Prison

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan say Bernie Madoff, the architect of one of the biggest financial frauds in U.S. history, should die in prison and doesn't deserve to be released early from his 150-year sentence.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Is Recovering After Emergency Heart Surgery

The procedure was successful, and the acute aortic dissection Mr. Dimon suffered was caught early, the bank said in a memo to employees.

U.S. Businesses Gear Up for Legal Disputes With Insurers Over Coronavirus Claims

Many U.S. companies think their insurance policies cover lost revenue from the coronavirus outbreak. But that may be up to the courts to decide.

The Market Has Lost Faith in Banks

It wasn't too long ago that investors were lauding banks for their ability to withstand the effects of low rates. Not anymore.

Fed's Mester Defends Regional Fed Bank Structure

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester on Friday defended the regional Fed bank structure as an important tool to help the central bank interact with the economy.