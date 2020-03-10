News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

SBI Cards and Payment Plans $1.44 Bln India IPO

SBI Cards and Payment Services is looking to raise $1.44 billion via an initial public offering in India in what would be a bold move in a period of strong market volatility.

CFPB Says Fifth Third Employees Opened Accounts Without Consent

A lawsuit alleges the bank knew for years that employees were opening unauthorized customer accounts but didn't do enough to monitor or adjust sales goals and incentive-based compensation programs to discourage the behavior.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Proposes Whistleblower Award Program

The agency, which was created to protect consumers from abusive financial services practices, said on Friday it has submitted the proposal to the U.S. Congress and that the proposed program would incentivize employees to report wrongdoing, especially those related to fair-lending practices.

Blackstone to Buy Majority Stake in Software Company HealthEdge

The private-equity giant is buying a stake in HealthEdge, which makes administrative software for health insurers. A person familiar with the matter said the deal values HealthEdge at around $700 million, including debt.

Sheridan Capital Passes $200 Million Mark for Second Fund

Health-care investor Sheridan Capital Partners is closing in on the fundraising target for its latest vehicle, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing shows.

Aon to Acquire Willis Towers Watson in Deal Valued at $30 Billion

Aon agreed Monday to acquire rival Willis Towers Watson for almost $30 billion in stock, the biggest global M&A deal of the year announced on one of the wildest days for markets in recent memory.

Oil Price Dive Puts Private Equity Billions at Risk

A historic fall in oil prices is set to cause problems for some private-equity firms as investment in the sector reached the highest amount in at least a decade last year.

Robinhood Draws User Ire for Repeated Outages in Volatile Market

Robinhood Financial suffered its third outage in eight days, angering investors who couldn't trade during a wild day in markets.

Wells Fargo Chairman Resigns

Wells Fargo Chairman Elizabeth Duke and board member James Quigley have resigned from the board. They were among the executives scheduled to appear before the House Financial Services Committee this week.

Market Rout Deepens Misery for Europe's Banks

Monday's market convulsions heaped more pressure on Europe's limping lenders, as they scramble to help customers cope with the impact of the coronavirus.