Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 03:16pm GMT
Overall Fed Temporary Liquidity Continues to Rise

The outstanding amount of temporary liquidity supplied by the Federal Reserve to money markets rose to $242.4 billion Wednesday, which was just shy of a peak hit on Jan. 1 

 
Coronavirus Is a Double Threat for Life Insurers

The industry has to worry about the lives it insures as much as the bonds it owns. 

 
U.K. Sends a Jolt of Stimulus to Cushion Against the Coronavirus

Britain's government and central bank announced a rare joint stimulus plan to combat the debilitating effects of the coronavirus on the economy, a bold move that raises questions about whether the broader region can muster a similarly synchronized response. 

 
Prudential Preparing for IPO of U.S. Arm

Prudential said it was preparing for a minority IPO of its U.S. arm, Jackson, while warning on its sales in China due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
Ailing Chinese Bank Secures $1.7 Billion of New Capital

Bank of Jinzhou, one of a handful of Chinese regional lenders that have run into trouble as the economy cools and Beijing tries to crack down on financial risk-taking, will sell $1.7 billion in new shares to two state-backed buyers. 

 
Chinese Banks' New Loans Issuance Fell Sharply in February

The sum of new loans issued by Chinese banks dropped sharply in February from January's record high as the property sector downturn brought on by the coronavirus epidemic curbed household borrowing. 

 
Payments Startup SpotOn Raises $50 Million

SpotOn Transact, a startup that offers payments and other enterprise software, raised $50 million in funding as the company aims to build off its growth over the past year in the food and beverage industry, SpotOn co-Chief Executive and co-founder Zach Hyman said. 

 
Wells Fargo CEO: Bank's Past Conduct Was 'Deeply Disturbing'

Wells Fargo's new CEO, Charles Scharf, told Congress that the troubled bank is charting a new path to move past its yearslong sales-practices scandal. 

 
Treasury Secretary Convenes Call of Financial Regulators

The call with regulatory heads and senior officials was to review financial markets' resilience in the face of potential economic disruptions from the new coronavirus. 

 
Futures Exchange Aimed at Individual Traders Gets Go-Ahead

The Small Exchange won approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to become the newest U.S. futures exchange, one geared to sophisticated day traders.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:37aEXCLUSIVE : Europe plans multi-million-euro loans for Coronavirus-hit firms - sources
RE
11:36aBoeing to draw down billions in loan cash as pressure builds
RE
11:35aBritain, Italy announce multi-billion dollar war chests to fight coronavirus
RE
11:34aBoeing to draw down billions in loan cash as pressure builds
RE
11:24aTreasury Considers Pushing Back April 15 Tax Deadline, Mnuchin Says -- Update
DJ
11:23aMany Disney shareholders push back against executive pay
RE
11:21aShell eyes tankers for oil floating storage after price collapse
RE
11:20aBelgium has first virus deaths, briefly holds ship
RE
11:19aOil falls as Saudi, UAE plan for higher output capacity
RE
11:16aOil falls as Saudi, UAE plan for higher output capacity
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group