News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/12/2020 | 12:16am EDT
China to Lower Banks' Reserve Ratios Again

China will reduce the amount of deposits banks are required to set aside as reserves, in a bid to boost lending for private companies hit hard by the coronavirus, the country's cabinet said. 

 
Carl Icahn Boosts Occidental Stake to Almost 10%

The billionaire activist has doubled down on a fight to take control of the embattled oil-and-gas producer in recent days as its stock plummets. 

 
U.S. Banks Can Weather Market Turmoil, CEOs Tell Trump

The chief executives of the biggest U.S. banks struck a calming tone in a White House meeting with President Trump that was light on policy talk and largely meant to reassure markets. 

 
Everything Is Awful All at Once for U.S. Banks

Add together some of the biggest challenges U.S. banks weathered in the dozen years since the financial crisis, and you get an idea of how bad the coronavirus epidemic could be for them. 

 
Hedge Fund Solus Shutting Flagship Fund, Citing Coronavirus Turmoil

Hedge-fund manager Solus Alternative Asset Management told investors it is shutting its flagship fund and will restrict redemptions as it works to sell off holdings, according to a letter viewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
New Enterprise Associates Amasses $3.6 Billion for 17th Fund

The firm set out in the second quarter of 2019 to raise New Enterprise Associates 17 LP and held a final closing in February at its target, said General Partner Mohamad Makhzoumi. 

 
Swedbank Notifies U.S. of Potential Sanctions Violations

Swedbank said it has notified the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control of potential sanctions violations regarding $4.8 million of transactions following an internal probe. 

 
U.K. to Issue Most Debt in Eight Years to Bolster Economy

The government plans to sell more bonds in 2020 than it has since 2012 as it seeks to boost its economy amid the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
Centerbridge and Cerberus Wrangle Over Ownership of Tax Assets

The under-the-radar struggle between private-equity firms Centerbridge Partners LP and Cerberus Capital Management LP over control of net operating losses came to a standstill when a bankruptcy judge rejected a bid by Fingerhut catalog owner Bluestem Brands Inc. to temporarily restrict trading to preserve NOLs, which are potentially valuable because they can be used to offset future taxes. 

 
Some Fed Banks Shift Staff to Work From Home to Guard Against Coronavirus Risks

The shift is part of a broader trend to help limit the spread of illness.

