News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed to Inject $1.5 Trillion in Bid to Prevent 'Unusual Disruptions' in Markets

The Federal Reserve said it would inject more than $1.5 trillion into short-term funding markets on Thursday and Friday to prevent ominous trading conditions from creating a sharper economic contraction.

European Stocks Have Worst Day Ever

Markets found little solace in the European Central Bank's moves to protect the economy from the impact of the pandemic, with European stocks falling 10%, adding to investor worries that the selloff is creating paralysis in the world financial system.

Fed Repos Surge After It Expands Offerings, $361.5 Billion Now Outstanding

In the wake of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's shock announcement that it would provide up to $1.5 trillion in new temporary liquidity, the outstanding amount of money lent to major banks and financial firms surged to its highest level since operations restarted in September.

Bitcoin Falls Sharply as Crypto Gets Caught in Global Selloff

Bitcoin was trading at $7,340 around 6 a.m. ET. About 45 minutes later, it bottomed out at $5,678, a loss of nearly 23%.

NYSE Braces for Coronavirus With Potential Trading Floor Closing

Some on Wall Street are worried that the New York Stock Exchange's plan could lead to trading disruptions when markets are already fragile.

James Dimon Released From Hospital Following Heart Surgery

JPMorgan's chief executive is recovering at home a week after emergency surgery and is "looking forward to reengaging with our team soon," the bank said.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

China to Lower Banks' Reserve Ratios Again

China will reduce the amount of deposits banks are required to set aside as reserves, in a bid to boost lending for private companies hit hard by the coronavirus, the country's cabinet said.

Carl Icahn Boosts Occidental Stake to Almost 10%

The billionaire activist has doubled down on a fight to take control of the embattled oil-and-gas producer in recent days as its stock plummets.

U.S. Banks Can Weather Market Turmoil, CEOs Tell Trump

The chief executives of the biggest U.S. banks struck a calming tone in a White House meeting with President Trump that was light on policy talk and largely meant to reassure markets.