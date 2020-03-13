News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed to Inject $1.5 Trillion in Bid to Prevent 'Unusual Disruptions' in Markets

The Federal Reserve said it would make vast sums of short-term loans available on Wall Street and purchase Treasury securities in a coronavirus-related response aimed at preventing ominous trading conditions from creating a sharper economic contraction.

Companies Weigh Currency-Hedging Strategies Amid Coronavirus Market Turmoil

Finance chiefs are reviewing currency-hedging strategies to manage liquidity as widespread volatility spurred by the coronavirus pandemic spills over into foreign-exchange markets.

Muni Bonds Plummet as Few Markets Are Immune From Selloff

Municipal-bond prices plunged to record lows as investors worry that the coronavirus will drag down even stable investments.

European Stocks Have Worst Day in Decades

Markets found little solace in the European Central Bank's moves to protect the economy from the impact of the pandemic, with European stocks falling 10%, adding to investor worries that the selloff is creating paralysis in the world financial system.

Bank of Canada to Expand Liquidity Operations

The central bank said it was broadening its programs aimed at ensuring there is enough cash in the country's financial system as the benchmark stock index posted one of its biggest one-day declines in decades.

Fed Repos Surge After It Expands Offerings, $361.5 Billion Now Outstanding

In the wake of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's shock announcement that it would provide up to $1.5 trillion in new temporary liquidity, the outstanding amount of money lent to major banks and financial firms surged to its highest level since operations restarted in September.

GE Proposes Keeping KPMG as External Auditor

General Electric will keep KPMG as its auditor for another year, extending a relationship that dates back more than a century and has been tested recently by accounting problems.

Bitcoin Falls Sharply as Crypto Gets Caught in Global Selloff

Bitcoin was trading at $7,340 around 6 a.m. ET Thursday. About 45 minutes later, it bottomed out at $5,678, a loss of nearly 23%.

NYSE Braces for Coronavirus With Potential Trading Floor Closing

Some on Wall Street are worried that the New York Stock Exchange's plan could lead to trading disruptions when markets are already fragile.

James Dimon Released From Hospital Following Heart Surgery

JPMorgan's chief executive is recovering at home a week after emergency surgery and is "looking forward to reengaging with our team soon," the bank said.