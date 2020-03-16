News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Log in
03/16/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Fed Slashes Rates to Fight Coronavirus Slowdown

The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate to a range of 0% to 0.25% and said it would buy $700 billion in Treasury and mortgage-backed securities in an aggressive bid to prevent market disruptions from aggravating what is likely to be a severe slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Fed Takes Emergency Actions as Virus Pushes Economy Toward Recession

The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate to near zero and unleashed an aggressive set of additional moves aimed at stabilizing markets as the new coronavirus pushed the U.S. economy toward a recession. 

 
Biggest U.S. Banks Halt Buybacks to Free Up Capital for Coronavirus

The biggest U.S. banks put share buybacks on hold and pledged to put their capital to use helping consumers and businesses struggling with the rapid economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak. 

 
Fed, Regulators Prepare Steps to Encourage Banks to Keep Lending, People Say

The Federal Reserve and other regulators are preparing measures to encourage banks to continue lending to companies and households affected by the coronavirus, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Yes Bank Gets New Investors in $1.35

State Bank of India and half a dozen Indian private-sector banks have agreed to invest $1.35 billion to support troubled lender Yes Bank Ltd. 

 
What Near-Zero Rates Mean for You

The move could ripple through the cost of mortgages, the interest earned on savings accounts and more 

 
U.S. Treasury to Help Advance Funds to Employers for Paid Sick Leave

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his agency would advance funds to businesses so they can meet paid sick-leave requirements under a new House bill to combat the novel coronavirus. 

 
Morgan Stanley Capital Partners to Sell Vet Hospital Business

Although details of the transaction couldn't be learned at press time, the company was expected to trade hands for at least $2 billion, including debt, said other people with knowledge of the deal. 

 
Central Banks Struggle to Confront Threats to Markets, Economies

The world's major central banks are straining to tamp down threats to financial markets and the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic, held back by limited tools. 

 
Fed Shifts to Remote Oversight of Wall Street Banks

The nation's biggest banks have fewer government examiners roaming their hallways as federal regulators temporarily switch to teleworking to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

