News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Shedding 2008 Stigma, Biggest U.S. Banks Borrow Straight From the Fed

The country's biggest banks said they borrowed from the Federal Reserve's emergency-lending fund, not out of panic but to remove the public stigma of doing so in case the economic fallout from the coronavirus gets worse.

Philippines Suspend Stock Trading as It Tightens Coronavirus Measures

The Philippines has suspended all stock trading starting Tuesday after President Rodrigo Duterte put Luzon Island on lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Wells Fargo Claws Back $15 Million of Former CEO's Pay

Timothy Sloan, the Wells Fargo chief executive who left last year after failing to turn around the troubled lender, lost $15 million in compensation after he exited.

Fed Deploys Its Full Arsenal, but It Still Has Some Tools

Investors are looking for the central bank to help unclog markets for short-term corporate debt.

Fears Intensify Over European Banks' Ability to Weather Coronavirus Crisis

Investors weigh embattled banking sector's exposure to airlines, retail and oil giants alongside small business across the continent.

Lenders Are Deluged With Refinance Requests as Virus Sends Rates Lower

Borrowers rush to lock in rates that are near the lowest level in nearly 50 years of recordkeeping.

A Day After Fed Takes New Action, Repo Demand Is Still Light

The morning after the Federal Reserve fired its most available weapons to help the economy navigate the coronavirus threat, demand for its temporary liquidity again fell well short of what the central bank was willing to provide.

Why Are Markets So Volatile? It's Not Just the Coronavirus.

In a shift since the financial crisis, the market today is dominated by computer-driven investors that rely on signals such as volatility and momentum. That is exacerbating selling driven by the pandemic's economic impact.

Swedish Central Bank Unveils Further Measures to Cushion Coronavirus Impact

The actions include offering more loans to banks at favorable terms and increasing asset purchases.

Former Personal Capital, Capital One Executives Create New Mobile Banking Startup Called One

A new mobile banking startup called One is hoping to go after consumers with higher credit scores, the lifeblood of traditional banks' business.