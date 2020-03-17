Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Shedding 2008 Stigma, Biggest U.S. Banks Borrow Straight From the Fed

The country's biggest banks said they borrowed from the Federal Reserve's emergency-lending fund, not out of panic but to remove the public stigma of doing so in case the economic fallout from the coronavirus gets worse. 

 
Philippines Suspend Stock Trading as It Tightens Coronavirus Measures

The Philippines has suspended all stock trading starting Tuesday after President Rodrigo Duterte put Luzon Island on lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

 
Wells Fargo Claws Back $15 Million of Former CEO's Pay

Timothy Sloan, the Wells Fargo chief executive who left last year after failing to turn around the troubled lender, lost $15 million in compensation after he exited. 

 
Fed Deploys Its Full Arsenal, but It Still Has Some Tools

Investors are looking for the central bank to help unclog markets for short-term corporate debt. 

 
Fears Intensify Over European Banks' Ability to Weather Coronavirus Crisis

Investors weigh embattled banking sector's exposure to airlines, retail and oil giants alongside small business across the continent. 

 
Lenders Are Deluged With Refinance Requests as Virus Sends Rates Lower

Borrowers rush to lock in rates that are near the lowest level in nearly 50 years of recordkeeping. 

 
A Day After Fed Takes New Action, Repo Demand Is Still Light

The morning after the Federal Reserve fired its most available weapons to help the economy navigate the coronavirus threat, demand for its temporary liquidity again fell well short of what the central bank was willing to provide. 

 
Why Are Markets So Volatile? It's Not Just the Coronavirus.

In a shift since the financial crisis, the market today is dominated by computer-driven investors that rely on signals such as volatility and momentum. That is exacerbating selling driven by the pandemic's economic impact. 

 
Swedish Central Bank Unveils Further Measures to Cushion Coronavirus Impact

The actions include offering more loans to banks at favorable terms and increasing asset purchases. 

 
Former Personal Capital, Capital One Executives Create New Mobile Banking Startup Called One

A new mobile banking startup called One is hoping to go after consumers with higher credit scores, the lifeblood of traditional banks' business.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:22aEXCLUSIVE : South Korea to announce measures to ease dollar funding shortage on Wednesday - government officials
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12aOil plunge sets off search for tanks, revives dormant Cushing storage trade
RE
01:08a'D' word rears head as coronavirus-hit markets brace for recession
RE
12:58aNew Zealand goes hard with $7.3 billion stimulus to rescue economy amid virus slowdown
RE
12:56aJapan sales tax cut emerging as option as Abe government battles coronavirus fallout
RE
12:53aBOJ pumps $30 billion through three-month dollar operation, largest amount since 2008
RE
12:50aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines suspends markets as virus spreads; others fall sharply
RE
12:40aJapan sales tax cut emerging as option as Abe govt battles coronavirus fallout
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
2Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..
5Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group