News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fintechs Get Clearer Rules on Banking Licenses Under FDIC Plan

The agency's proposal would impose new oversight on the owners of so-called industrial loan companies.

HSBC Appoints Noel Quinn as Permanent CEO

HSBC Holdings appointed Noel Quinn as its permanent chief executive, seven months after he assumed the leadership position on an interim basis.

Fed to Launch Funding Facility Amid Coronavirus Uncertainty

The central bank said it would establish a lending facility to support short-term commercial debt markets to prevent intensifying funding strains.

Najafi and Trinity Offer to Buy Tegna

The private-equity firm and the faith-based broadcaster have offered cash consideration of $20 a share, adding to a crowded field of suitors.

Government Broadens Probes of Spoofing-Like Practices

Authorities are investigating whether traders at JPMorgan Chase & Co. manipulated the market for Treasury securities and futures contracts, according to regulatory disclosures and people familiar with the matter.

CFTC to Give Work-From-Home Relief to Traders

Regulators are preparing for the likelihood that trillions of dollars of financial-market activity may soon move from high-tech exchanges and corporate offices to homes across America.

State Pension Officials Reassure Retirees That Their Payments Remain Safe

Public pension systems are scrambling to reassure retirees that their benefits are safe even as volatile markets cut millions from asset values.

Traders Bet on Falling 'Fear Gauge'

The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, closed at its highest level in history Monday when U.S. shares recorded the steepest decline since the Black Monday stock-market crash of 1987. Some investors are already betting on its rapid fall.

Bank of Canada Says Coronavirus, Oil-Price Plunge Justified Rate Cut

The economic impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic and the global plunge in oil prices presented a clear downside risk for the Canadian economy that justified last week's emergency interest-rate cut, the Bank of Canada said.

Fed Repos See Robust Demand, Lifting Central Bank Loans to Markets

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York intervened in financial markets with operations that lifted the overall pool of loans it has made available to large banks.