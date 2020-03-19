Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/19/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Federal Reserve to Backstop Money-Market Mutual Funds

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it would launch a new lending facility to backstop the money-market mutual-fund sector as part of a broadening effort to calm turmoil sparked by the novel coronavirus epidemic. 

 
ECB To Launch New Bond-Buying Program

The European Central Bank announces a new EUR750 billion bond-buying program to combat a coronavirus-related economic slowdown. 

 
Some Bank Branches Run Low on Cash as Customers Make Big Withdrawals

Some branches of U.S. banks and credit unions have run low on cash as customers make big withdrawals, prompting regulators to warn that they are putting their money at risk. 

 
Treasury Asks Congress to Let It Backstop Money Markets

The Treasury Department is seeking authority from Congress to temporarily backstop money markets amid intense strains in the financial sector, as part of a broader fiscal package to bolster the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Markets Enter New Phase-Where Cash Is All That Matters

A rush for cash shook the financial system Wednesday, as companies and investors hunkered down for a prolonged economic stall, taking the recent market turmoil into a new, more troubling liquidation phase. 

 
Turmoil in Funding Markets Drags Down Mortgage REITs

Shares of mortgage real-estate investment trusts declined sharply, reflecting growing concerns about firms that use borrowed money to juice returns at a time when funding markets are in turmoil. 

 
NYSE to Close Trading Floor After Two Positive Coronavirus Tests

The New York Stock Exchange will close its famed trading floor in lower Manhattan effective Monday after two people who work at the exchange tested positive for coronavirus. 

 
Bridgewater Associates Performance Hit by Coronavirus

The world's largest hedge-fund firm took a big hit to its funds as it got caught out by the market impact of the coronavirus. 

 
IRS Details Tax-Payment Deadline Deferral to July 15 Due to Coronavirus

The move offers relief to people who owe income taxes for 2019 or for the first quarter of 2020. 

 
Banks Take Far Less Than Offered in Repo Operations

Two market interventions by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday saw eligible banks borrow far less money than the central bank was willing to offer.

