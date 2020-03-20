News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Hedge Funds Hit by Losses in 'Basis Trade'

A wide swath of hedge funds was hit by the recent unwinding of the so-called basis trade last week.

China One-Year LPR Unchanged in March, PBOC Says

China's reference lending rates for both short- and long-term loans were unchanged this month, as the country seemingly has the coronavirus crisis mostly under control.

As Coronavirus Spreads, Banks Face Tough Call on Branch Closures

Deemed essential businesses and not subject to government-ordered shutdowns, banks must strike a balance of keeping employees safe while assuring customers they can access their money.

New Orleans Restaurant Kicks Off Coronavirus Insurance Litigation

The first wave of anticipated insurance-coverage litigation has begun as coronavirus-related shutdowns spread across the U.S.

Pensions Hope to Stay the Course on PE Plays Amid Coronavirus Market Turmoil

Major U.S. pension funds do not intend to alter plans to make new private-equity investments in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and stock market rout.

The Next Coronavirus Financial Crisis: Record Piles of Risky Corporate Debt

A fast-growing market in junk-rated leveraged loans is showing severe strains, a sign of a looming credit crunch that could stifle future economic growth.

Stress on Italian Bonds Eases After ECB Emergency Action

Yields on strained Italian government bonds fell in response to the European Central Bank's emergency stimulus plan, partially filling in a dangerous fault line in the region's financial markets.

Fed's Repo Operations See Light Response Amid Upward Rate Pressure

The Fed implemented two repurchase agreement operations that saw demand well short of the loans the central bank was willing to extend.

IMF Approves Top Mnuchin Ally, Geoffrey Okamoto, as No. 2 Official

The International Monetary Fund formally approved the Trump administration's pick to become the fund's No. 2 official, signaling a desire to coordinate closely with the U.S. in providing IMF financial support to countries suffering from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed Ramps Up Bond Buys, Indicating Much Larger Purchases Are Likely

The Federal Reserve is likely to significantly boost its government-bond purchases beyond the $500 billion minimum it committed Sunday to buy amid market strains that sent interest rates higher in recent days.