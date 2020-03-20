Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/20/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Federal Reserve to Increase Frequency of Dollar Transactions With Foreign Central Banks

The Federal Reserve said it would ramp up a program with five other foreign central banks to increase the frequency of operations that are designed to make U.S. dollars available overseas at near-zero interest rates. 

 
Dollar and Treasury Yields Fall as Funding Stress Eases

The clamor for dollars eased and Treasury yields declined Friday, signs that the Federal Reserve's moves to increase dollar access are calming markets at the heart of the global financial system. 

 
BOE Gives Banks Lifeline on Loan-Losses Accounting Rules

The Bank of England gave banks some breathing room for the way they report expected losses on loans relating to the economic disruption from the coronavirus pandemic, saying lenders should take into account the temporary nature of the shock and government-support measures. 

 
Bond-Market Strains Keep Traders on Edge

The global scramble for cash is putting immense pressure on bond markets, raising concern about whether they are functioning well enough. 

 
Deutsche Bank Warns May Miss Targets Due to Coronavirus

Deutsche Bank warned the coronavirus pandemic may affect its ability to meet key financial targets, but said it's too early to estimate the potential impact. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Hedge Funds Hit by Losses in 'Basis Trade'

A wide swath of hedge funds was hit by the recent unwinding of the so-called basis trade last week. 

 
China One-Year LPR Unchanged in March, PBOC Says

China's reference lending rates for both short- and long-term loans were unchanged this month, as the country seemingly has the coronavirus crisis mostly under control. 

 
As Coronavirus Spreads, Banks Face Tough Call on Branch Closures

Deemed essential businesses and not subject to government-ordered shutdowns, banks must strike a balance of keeping employees safe while assuring customers they can access their money. 

 
Swedbank Fined $397 Million Over Anti-Money Laundering Measures

Sweden's financial supervisory authority on Thursday handed Swedbank AB a 4 billion Swedish kronor ($397 million) fine after an investigation concluded the lender's Baltic operations had serious deficiencies in its anti-money laundering measures.

