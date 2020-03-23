News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Log in
03/23/2020 | 12:16am EDT
WeWork's Board Prepares for a Fight as SoftBank Gets Cold Feet

Some directors of the shared office-space startup are gearing up to resist the Japanese conglomerate's move to back away from part of its bailout offer, presaging what could be a fierce internal battle. 

 
Coronavirus-Led Slowdown Tests the Mettle of China's Shadow Banks

Several finance companies and online lending platforms have told investors they can't produce the returns they previously promised, due to rising distress among businesses they funded. 

 
Banks Continue to Seek Less Funding Than Fed Offers

Wall Street's biggest banks continued to seek far less temporary liquidity from the Federal Reserve on Friday than the central bank was willing to provide. 

 
Europe's Banking Regulators Offer Flexibility Over Loan Accounting

The European Central Bank and Bank of England said they'll be flexible about how lenders account for loans turning sour due to the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Fed Adjusts Money-Market Lending Facility to Include Municipal Debt

The Federal Reserve revamped two lending programs Friday in a bid to ease funding strains that have threatened to aggravate a sharp slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Dollar and Treasury Yields Fall as Funding Stress Eases

The clamor for dollars eased and Treasury yields declined Friday, signs that the Federal Reserve's moves to increase dollar access are calming markets at the heart of the global financial system. 

 
Bond-Market Strains Keep Traders on Edge

The global scramble for cash is putting immense pressure on bond markets, raising concern about whether they are functioning well enough. 

 
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Gets Raise After Rocky Year

Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon got a 19% raise in 2019, a message likely to resonate poorly among traders and bankers who saw their own bonuses cut and who are facing a long period of economic uncertainty. 

 
Deutsche Bank Warns May Miss Targets Due to Coronavirus

Deutsche Bank warned the coronavirus pandemic may affect its ability to meet key financial targets, but said it's too early to estimate the potential impact. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

