News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/24/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Digital Payments Soar Amid Coronavirus Restrictions

Digital-payment services are facing a surge in demand as efforts to stem the novel coronavirus pandemic result in housebound shoppers stocking up on groceries, prescription drugs, audiobooks and movies online. 

 
Fintech Investment Platform iCapital Valued at Over $860 Million in Latest Funding Round

The latest investment comes from new investors led by China's Ping An group and including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Hamilton Lane Inc., as well as previous backers. 

 
Bankruptcy Pros Want Protections Broadened to Blunt Coronavirus Impact

Bankruptcy protections should be broadened for consumers and businesses to help ameliorate the financial damage stemming from the coronavirus, an influential group of bankruptcy professionals said. 

 
Bond Markets Embrace Fed's Latest Debt-Buying Programs

Treasury yields and some corporate borrowing costs fell as investors digested a broad array of moves from the Federal Reserve to calm the nation's debt markets. 

 
San Francisco Pension Fund Calls on Companies to Lend Coronavirus Support

A San Francisco pension fund wants major corporations to lend their resources, manufacturing capabilities and distribution networks to help fight the coronavirus, and to publicly report the actions they are taking. 

 
Ontario Pension Plan's Private-Equity Investments Boost 2019 Returns

Private equity delivered strong returns last year for the $94.1 billion Canadian dollars ($64.7 billion) Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, providing a hedged return of 14%. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. 

 
Fed Unveils Major Expansion of Market Intervention

The central bank signaled it would do practically anything-extending loans to businesses, backstopping funds to municipalities and purchasing hundreds of billions of dollars of government debt-to help the U.S. economy. 

 
Wall Street Goes Remote as Coronavirus Spreads

For banks, brokers and stock exchanges, working remotely is a challenge owing to strict compliance rules and specialized technology requirements. Although experts say systems are holding up well, security concerns are growing. 

 
SoftBank to Sell $41 Billion in Assets, Signaling End of Buying Spree

SoftBank said it planned to sell up to $41 billion of its assets to buy back shares and redeem debt, in an unprecedented move to combat the tumbling price of its stocks and bonds.

