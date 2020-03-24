Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/24/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Mastercard Withdraws 2020 Guidance, Citing Pandemic

Mastercard withdrew its full-year earnings guidance and updated its forecast for the first quarter as the Covid-19 outbreak weighs on the credit-card company's business. 

 
Coronavirus Derails One of the Hottest Bets in Finance

Europe's banks were only halfway through cleaning up EUR1.2 trillion of loans that turned sour in the last crisis when disaster struck in the form of the new coronavirus. 

 
Citi Could Be Stuck With Troubled Casino Loan as Mortgage Market Seizes Up

Some of the biggest names on Wall Street are saddled with billions of dollars of loans that are rapidly deteriorating in value. 

 
Bond Downgrades Begin Amid Coronavirus Slowdown

The credit-ratings firms have issued a wave of downgrades for corporate and government bonds as they reassess the ability of borrowers to pay amid the coronavirus slowdown. 

 
Goldman Steps In to Shore Up Two Money Funds

Goldman Sachs Inc. intervened to shore up two of its money-market mutual funds after the Fed created a backstop to stem investor redemptions from the products. 

 
Prudential Mulls Jackson Options

Prudential said it remains financially resilient despite the coronavirus crisis, and confirmed it's considering options for its U.S. business Jackson, beyond a minority IPO. 

 
Swedish Watchdog Urges Banks to Stop Dividend Payouts

The Swedish financial supervisory authority has written to all banks and credit institutions urging them to safeguard their credit supply by halting dividend payments. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Digital Payments Soar Amid Coronavirus Restrictions

Digital-payment services are facing a surge in demand as efforts to stem the novel coronavirus pandemic result in housebound shoppers stocking up on groceries, prescription drugs, audiobooks and movies online. 

 
Fintech Investment Platform iCapital Valued at Over $860 Million in Latest Funding Round

The latest investment comes from new investors led by China's Ping An group and including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Hamilton Lane Inc., as well as previous backers.

