News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

New Details From the IRS on July 15 Tax Deadline

The Internal Revenue Service has issued guidance filling in many details of the historic delay in this year's tax-filing and payment deadlines, which have been extended to July 15.

Federal Reserve Taps BlackRock to Purchase Bonds for the Government

The central bank has asked the money manger to steer tens of billions of dollars in bond purchases, a reflection of the influence of the world's largest money manager.

Fed Digital Dollars Are Part of Debate Over Stimulus

There is a push from some legislators to give the central bank a tool some believe could radically reshape how it conducts monetary policy.

SEC Gives Relief to Mutual Funds Facing Redemption Issues

Mutual funds facing stress from the market turmoil caused by coronavirus will be able to tap their parent asset-management companies and other affiliates for funding.

SEC Gets Win in Test of Authority to Regulate Cryptocurrency Sales

The Securities and Exchange Commission prevailed in a key stage of its cryptocurrency enforcement crackdown, as a federal judge issued an injunction halting Telegram Group from distributing its digital coins.

New Mexico Sets Up $100 Million Fund to Aid Companies Hit by Coronavirus

New Mexico is setting up a $100 million fund to help mid-sized businesses hit by disruptions tied to the coronavirus pandemic and gave Sun Mountain Capital the job of managing the lending pool.

Steven Rattner on Stimulus: 'Better to Go Too Quickly and Too Heavily'

The chief architect of auto industry bailouts during the last financial crisis weighs in on the likely economic fallout the pandemic might cause and how Washington policy makers should-and shouldn't-respond.

Coronavirus, Market Mayhem a Tough Combination for Wall Street Traders

Wall Street traders are navigating the wildest market conditions since the financial crisis on trading floors and at backup sites throughout the New York City metro area.

Mastercard Withdraws 2020 Guidance, Citing Pandemic

Mastercard withdrew its full-year earnings guidance and updated its forecast for the first quarter as the Covid-19 outbreak weighs on the credit-card company's business.

Coronavirus Derails One of the Hottest Bets in Finance

Europe's banks were only halfway through cleaning up EUR1.2 trillion of loans that turned sour in the last crisis when disaster struck in the form of the new coronavirus.