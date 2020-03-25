News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Challenge Now Is Executing Massive Stimulus Effort, Fed's Bullard Says

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said Wednesday the challenge now is putting the rescue effort into action.

RBC Seeks Fire-Sale Buyers for Seized Mortgage Debt

Canada's largest bank by assets is moving to protect itself as pain spreads through the mortgage market.

Hedge Funds That Cashed In When Oil Prices Cratered

The crash in oil prices this month has been a brutal comeuppance for the energy world. But it has also generated profits for a handful of niche hedge-fund managers.

Coronavirus Shows Cash Is King, Even for Biggest U.S. Companies

The fast-spreading coronavirus has prompted even the biggest U.S. companies to cut their spending and bolster their balance sheets, proving once again how cash is king, especially in times of crisis.

Credit Suisse Cuts Former Chief Executive's Bonus Due to Spying-Scandal Fallout

Credit Suisse Group said it docked around $2.24 million from former chief executive Tidjane Thiam's 2019 bonus because of the "significant impact" of last year's spying scandal on the bank's reputation.

Small-Caps 'Eviscerated' in Stock Market Rout

The stock market has taken a dive over the past month, and the plunge in small-caps has been particularly deep.

Against Coronavirus, the Fed's Banking Stress Test Doesn't Look So Bad

Bankers wonder if regulatory exams are even worth it this year as coronavirus decimates the economy.

Capital Constellation Offers Co-Investment Capital to Its 'Next-Gen' Firms

Capital Constellation is building on its next-generation private-equity business by offering co-investment capital to managers it backs.

New Accounting Rules Are Giving Banks a Coronavirus Headache

European regulators are working furiously with the region's banks to keep its financial system ticking over as Western economies are hit by the coronavirus shutdown.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services