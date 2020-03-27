News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Mnuchin Says U.S. Financial Markets to Remain Open

The U.S. Treasury secretary stressed the importance of keeping financial markets open during the coronavirus pandemic, but didn't rule out limiting trading hours.

Fifty Years Offers Unusual Funding to Its Startups Tackling Coronavirus

Venture firm Fifty Years is offering an unusual form of funding to help its portfolio companies that have shifted focus to work on technologies addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

Lynn Tilton Resigns From Control of Struggling Businesses

The turnaround manager walked away from her posts at a collection of troubled businesses she has managed for years on Saturday after a bankruptcy judge ruled against her in a fight with the Zohar funds over a schedule for selling the companies.

Zero-Coupon Bond Index Nears Zero Bonds

The bankruptcy filing of the index's last member has left a pillar of the 1980s leveraged-buyout boom on the verge of extinction.

Banks Urged to Issue More Small-Dollar Loans in Response to Outbreak

Banks should re-enter the business of offering short-term, small-dollar loans to cash strapped-customers in light of the outbreak of the coronavirus, a group of regulators said on Thursday.

ABN AMRO Takes $200 Million Loss on U.S. Client

The Dutch lender said it will take a $200 million net loss after a U.S. client of its clearing division couldn't meet a margin call on a loan, the latest evidence of how the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic is spreading through the financial system.

ECB Begins New Bond Purchases, Throwing Weight Behind Virus-Hit Nations

The European Central Bank sent a powerful signal to investors that it will aggressively support Italy and other indebted eurozone countries that are battling the coronavirus, starting purchases under a new EUR750 billion ($812 billion) bond-buying program.

Powell Says Economy May Be in Recession, Virus Will Dictate Timetable

The chairman of the Federal Reserve said the Fed's job now is to make sure businesses of all sizes can have a bridge of support so that the economy can recover faster.

Coronavirus Fallout Could Cut Wall Street Bonuses as Much as 40%, Expert Says

Private-equity firms and the rest of Wall Street could see a 30% to 40% drop in bonuses as the coronavirus bites into everything from asset values to deal flow, a compensation consultant predicted.

Seidler Equity Raises $800 Million for New Private-Equity Deals

Seidler Equity Partners has raised $800 million for a seventh fund after less than three months in the market, a person familiar with the matter said.