News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Yellen Says Too Much Corporate Borrowing Will Hinder Recovery

Former Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said bad choices by broad swaths of the financial industry and companies, abetted in part by low rates, are likely to make it harder for the economy to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

California Pension Sees Surge in Subscription Line Capital Calls

Private-equity firms have come to collect from one California pension system as they look to manage risks associated with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

DOJ Investigating Lawmakers for Possible Insider Trading

The Justice Department is examining whether lawmakers traded ahead of the market turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic based on confidential briefings they received.

Bank of New York Mellon Names Gibbons CEO, Removing Interim Tag

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. said it named Todd Gibbons as chief executive. He has been interim CEO since last fall.

Barclays Pledges Net Zero Emissions by 2050

Barclays said it would aim to be a net-zero bank by 2050 by aligning the emissions of the activities it finances across all sectors with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Stock Investors Buy Into Corporate Bond Surge

Companies ranging from Oracle to Nike are borrowing record amounts in the investment-grade bond market to build cash before the full impact of the novel coronavirus hits the U.S. economy.

New Fed Data Point to Economic Pain and Worrisome Ebbing in Inflation

Regional Feds are tallying up an ugly economic picture with the first readings to reflect the new coronavirus crisis.

Pressure Mounts on Insurance Companies to Pay Out for Coronavirus

Lawmakers and regulators are pressuring insurers to go beyond the legal language of policies to get cash to Americans amid the mounting cost of shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic.

SEC Chairman: Government Shouldn't Ban Short Selling in Current Market

Wall Street's top regulator said he doesn't believe the U.S. should prevent investors from betting against the stock market, as extreme volatility in recent weeks prompts more countries to ban short selling.

A Global Conundrum: Pausing the Economy While Avoiding Ruin

Never before have governments tried to put swaths of their economies in an induced coma and awaken them gradually. If it works, it will be a testament to capitalism's flexibility. More likely, much will go wrong.