News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/01/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Europe's Banks Urged to Cut Dividends to Shore Up Capital

European banks are shoring up capital by canceling or delaying dividend payments amid concern about their ability to absorb a potential rush of bad loans as households and companies are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Fed Launches New Lending Facility for Foreign Central Banks

The central bank launched its latest lending program to alleviate market strains by allowing foreign central banks to convert their holdings of Treasurys into dollars. 

 
Credit Hedge Fund Suspends Redemptions in Sign of Market Stress

Hedge fund EJF Capital LLC told clients it was suspending redemptions from one of its funds for the foreseeable future because it didn't want to be a forced seller in what it called 'dysfunctional' credit markets. 

 
Real-Estate Lending Funds Feeling Squeezed by Banks and Developers

As the novel coronavirus causes turmoil in property markets, some of the most risk-hungry real estate lenders are starting to come under pressure. 

 
Finance Teams Adapt to Closing the Books Remotely Amid Coronavirus

Many finance chiefs face an unprecedented task in the coming weeks: closing the books on a turbulent first quarter with most or all of their finance staff and auditors working remotely. 

 
After Suspending Dividends, Banks Need to Trim Pay

Big European banks won't be paying dividends any time soon. Shareholders might find this bitter pill easier to swallow if lenders committed to restraint on pay too. 

 
A Private Word With Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan's Outgoing CEO, Jim Keohane

On Tuesday, Jim Keohane retired after 21 years with the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, where he most recently served as the pension's president and chief executive officer. Mr. Keohane spoke to WSJ Pro Private Equity about his career. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Yellen Says Too Much Corporate Borrowing Will Hinder Recovery

Former Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said bad choices by broad swaths of the financial industry and companies, abetted in part by low rates, are likely to make it harder for the economy to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
California Pension Sees Surge in Subscription Line Capital Calls

Private-equity firms have come to collect from one California pension system as they look to manage risks associated with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

