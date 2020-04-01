News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Companies Hit Hard by Coronavirus Look to Cut 401(k) Contributions

Macy's, Marriott International, La-Z-Boy, and Sabre Corp. are among the first in an expected wave of companies looking to save cash by suspending, delaying or reducing contributions to employees' 401(k)s.

The Great Markets Unwind Might Be Pausing, but Traders Aren't Relaxed

Markets have entered a somewhat calmer stretch in recent days, a sign that the most chaotic period might be pausing for now. But investors warn prices for stocks and corporate debt could still fall much further as the full effects of the coronavirus outbreak hit the economy.

BlackRock and Neuberger Berman Seeking to Offer Mutual Funds in China

The U.S. money managers are applying to manage and sell mutual funds in China, in what could be a watershed moment for a global investment industry eager to access the country's huge pool of individual investors.

In the Coronavirus Economy, the Only Safe Mortgage Is a Government-Backed One

The Fed's decision to buy a nearly unlimited supply of government-backed mortgages has helped ensure that 30-year home loans remain available. But the market for loans in which the government doesn't shoulder the risk is coming undone.

The Fed Is Settling Into Its Role as the World's Central Bank

Allowing foreign central banks to access the Federal Reserve's repo facilities is effectively cost-free, benefits American lenders and borrowers, and cements the dollar's already-dominant role at the top of the hierarchy of currencies.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Europe's Banks Urged to Cut Dividends to Shore Up Capital

European banks are shoring up capital by canceling or delaying dividend payments amid concern about their ability to absorb a potential rush of bad loans as households and companies are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed Launches New Lending Facility for Foreign Central Banks

The central bank launched its latest lending program to alleviate market strains by allowing foreign central banks to convert their holdings of Treasurys into dollars.

Credit Hedge Fund Suspends Redemptions in Sign of Market Stress

Hedge fund EJF Capital LLC told clients it was suspending redemptions from one of its funds for the foreseeable future because it didn't want to be a forced seller in what it called 'dysfunctional' credit markets.

Real-Estate Lending Funds Feeling Squeezed by Banks and Developers

As the novel coronavirus causes turmoil in property markets, some of the most risk-hungry real estate lenders are starting to come under pressure.