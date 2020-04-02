Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 12:16am EDT
RBNZ Tells New Zealand Banks to Suspend Dividends

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has told the country's largely Australian-owned banks to suspend dividends, aiming to maintain high capital levels as the economy reels from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Fed Temporarily Eases Capital Requirements for Big Banks

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was temporarily taking steps to ease an obscure capital requirement for large banks to address strained conditions in the Treasury market. 

 
Companies Hit Hard by Coronavirus Look to Cut 401(k) Contributions

Macy's, Marriott International, La-Z-Boy, and Sabre Corp. are among the first in an expected wave of companies looking to save cash by suspending, delaying or reducing contributions to employees' 401(k)s. 

 
European Fund's Investors Face Penalty Amid Losses

A roughly EUR458 million European mutual fund with investments managed by Selwood Asset Management has imposed a levy on shareholders trying to exit the fund, showing how reduced liquidity in credit markets continues to hurt investors. 

 
The Great Markets Unwind Might Be Pausing, but Traders Aren't Relaxed

Beneath the surface of Wednesday's tumultuous trading are signs that several influential types of investors have worked through a pile of money-losing bets, which could bring more stability back to markets. 

 
BlackRock and Neuberger Berman Seeking to Offer Mutual Funds in China

The U.S. money managers are applying to manage and sell mutual funds in China, in what could be a watershed moment for a global investment industry eager to access the country's huge pool of individual investors. 

 
In the Coronavirus Economy, the Only Safe Mortgage Is a Government-Backed One

The Fed's decision to buy a nearly unlimited supply of government-backed mortgages has helped ensure that 30-year home loans remain available. But the market for loans in which the government doesn't shoulder the risk is coming undone. 

 
The Fed Is Settling Into Its Role as the World's Central Bank

Allowing foreign central banks to access the Federal Reserve's repo facilities is effectively cost-free, benefits American lenders and borrowers, and cements the dollar's already-dominant role at the top of the hierarchy of currencies. 

 
Fed's Rosengren Says Americans' Confidence in Coronavirus Measures Will Determine Economic Damage

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the central bank had been working to limit financial damage from the coronavirus pandemic, but that the scale of the disruption would ultimately hinge on Americans' confidence that public-health measures had halted the spread of the virus. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29aOil jumps as Trump talks up truce hopes for Saudi-Russia price war
RE
12:27aTaiwan hopes $35 billion stimulus package will be enough against coronavirus
RE
12:26aBoeing to offer voluntary layoffs to employees amid coronavirus fallout - source
RE
12:21aSUBSCRIBERS : India Market Items Unavailable Due to Holiday
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04/01DOLLAR INDEX : holds gains as investors seek safety in liquidity
RE
04/01Cruise operator Carnival pays high price to get credit investors on board
RE
04/01SoftBank to abandon $3 billion deal for additional WeWork shares
RE
04/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONIFEX TIMBER INC. : CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Response Measures
2AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : RBNZ announcement on actions to sup..
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways could suspend 36,..
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Banks wary of liquidity extend expensive, shorter-dated credit t..
5TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED : A cure for bad publicity? Corporate Australia races to the coronavirus frontline
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group