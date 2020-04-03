News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

U.K. Regulator Fines KPMG, Partner for Audit Failures

A U.K. regulator reprimanded and fined KPMG and one of its former partners for a lack of "professional skepticism" and a failure to obtain sufficient verification to do an accurate audit.

Russian Fund Behind Coronavirus Aid Shipment Is on U.S. Lending Blacklist

A Russian state-owned fund that says it footed half the bill of a coronavirus aid shipment delivered to the U.S. has been on a U.S. Treasury restricted lending list since 2015.

JPMorgan CEO James Dimon Back to Work After Heart Surgery

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive James Dimon returned to work this week, a month after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

New York Fed Paper Sees Value in Holding Back Bank Data in a Crisis

As banks around the world come under stress from the coronavirus crisis, a New York Fed paper says there is a benefit of limiting disclosure of information on the soundness of banks in times of stress.

The Rush for $350 Billion in Small-Business Loans Starts Friday. Banks Have Questions.

Hours before small businesses can apply for forgivable loans from the $2 trillion financial relief package, some of the biggest U.S. banks aren't ready to handle an expected flood of applications from potential borrowers.

SEC's Clayton Signals Sympathy for Pleas of Private Equity-Backed Firms

Companies financed by private investors that want access to the federal government's emergency small-business lending program got a sympathetic hearing from Wall Street's top regulator.

Bankruptcy Lawyers Gear Up for Surge in Filings Due to Coronavirus

Lawyers and advisers who work on the largest corporate bankruptcies in the U.S. say they expect a deluge of debt restructurings and chapter 11 filings due to the massive disruption caused by the novel coronavirus.

After the Coronavirus, Shareholders Will Have to Share Their Crown

Among Covid-19's many victims is likely to be the already frail concept of shareholder supremacy. Investors are right to be nervous about the insurance sector in particular.

SoftBank Says It Won't Buy WeWork Co-Founder Neumann's Shares

SoftBank Group terminated an offer to pay up to $3 billion for shares in office-space provider WeWork, depriving co-founder Adam Neumann of a potential windfall of nearly a billion dollars.

New Kind of U.S. Actively Managed ETF Starts Trading

American Century Investments' new U.S. exchange-traded funds are aimed at reviving investors' interest in stock-picking managers.