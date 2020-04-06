News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

'War Rooms' Help Portfolio Companies Navigate Disruption

Private-equity firms have rallied their resources to help portfolio companies deal with the wide-ranging effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with leaders setting up crisis-management hubs for planning and communications.

Ailing Chinese Bank to Secure $6.34B From Asset Sale

Bank of Jinzhou said it has agreed to sell impaired assets for 45 billion yuan ($6.34 billion) to the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, as the troubled Chinese lender proceeds with an asset reorganization plan.

Wells Fargo Curtails Jumbo Loans Amid Market Turmoil

Wells Fargo & Co. substantially curtailed its program for making large loans this week, one of the most pronounced signs yet of how the recent market turmoil is cutting off access to some types of mortgages.

U.S. Seeks to Ease Loan Process, but Startups Fear Being Shut Out

The Treasury Department issued new guidance aimed at expanding access to the emergency small-business lending program, but some in Silicon Valley say it falls short of ensuring startups will be able to get aid.

Supply-Chain Finance Is New Risk in Crisis

A "sleeping risk" on the books of U.S. businesses could be awakened by the pandemic, as the sudden cash crunch exposes a hidden type of financing that makes balance sheets look better, credit-rating firms are warning.

Fed Unlikely to Order Big U.S. Banks to Suspend Dividends

U.S. banks will likely be allowed to keep paying dividends to shareholders, even as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to create a mountain of bad loans that could eventually weaken the lenders.

Private-Equity Funds Collect $132.2 Billion in First Quarter

Private-equity firms world-wide pulled in a near record amount of capital during the first quarter amid the spreading coronavirus outbreak and government-mandated shutdowns. But fundraising experts say that the momentum will be short lived.

Anatomy of an Outbreak: How Coronavirus Swept Through JPMorgan's Trading Floor

For JPMorgan, the consequences of keeping some employees in the office have been swift and painful.

JPMorgan Seeks Full Ownership of Chinese Fund-Management Venture

JPMorgan Chase said it plans to seek full ownership of its Chinese fund-management joint venture, opening a path to becoming the first foreign firm to do so in China's asset-management industry.

Ernst & Young Says It First Found Accounting Issues at Luckin

The accounting firm said it uncovered the problems at China's Luckin Coffee, which have hammered the Starbucks challenger's stock and cast doubt over a large part of the company's sales last year.