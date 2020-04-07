News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Preparing to Finance New Small- Business Payroll Loans

The Fed said it would create a new program to finance loans that banks and other lenders make through the government's emergency small-business lending program.

New York Fed Finds Broad Drop in March Consumer Confidence

Almost any way look at it, Americans' outlook on the economy faltered significantly last month as the coronavirus crisis began to take hold in the U.S. economy.

New York Fed Says Commercial Paper Facility Will Launch April 14

Applications for participation in the Commercial Paper Funding Facility must be submitted by Thursday, the New York Fed said.

Banks Stand to Lose More Than $100 Million on Loan to Luckin's Chairman

Loan default follows sharp decline in Luckin Coffee's share price after the Chinese coffee chain said much of its 2019 sales were fabricated.

Car Insurers Give Millions in Coronavirus Refunds

One of the largest car-insurance companies in the country, Allstate, and a smaller Midwestern auto insurer are refunding hundreds of millions of dollars to their policyholders.

China Strikes $6 Billion Deal to Advance Bank Rescue

The stricken Bank of Jinzhou will unload $21 billion of assets to the central bank for less than a third of their reported value, as Beijing moves to shore up the country's overextended smaller banks.

Big Banks Favor Certain Customers in $350 Billion Small-Business Loan Program

Small-business owners have flooded banks with applications for the Paycheck Protection Program. Many were quickly rebuffed because they don't have the right kind of ties to the banks offering the loans.

Companies Struggle to Recruit New CFOs Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has paused what was expected to be a busy year for the recruitment of new finance chiefs.

Banks May Not Need Loan-Accounting Help

Congress has allowed banks to delay using new accounting standards to judge loan losses. Many banks may just adopt them anyway.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services