News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/08/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Australian Banks Pressured to Suspend Dividends, Limit Bonuses

Pressure is on Australian banks and insurers to suspend dividends and cap executive bonuses after a regulator said it expects them to make prudent cuts to payouts over at least the next couple of months. 

 
Fannie, Freddie Unlikely to Aid Mortgage Companies, FHFA Chief Says

A top U.S. housing-market regulator said he isn't likely to heed mortgage companies' calls to help ease the cash-flow crunch they are expecting when Americans who lose their jobs stop making mortgage payments amid the pandemic. 

 
SEC's Clayton: Companies Should Disclose Need for Bailout Funds

Public companies should disclose to shareholders whether they plan to tap coronavirus-related bailout funds from the federal government, the nation's top securities regulator said. 

 
Qatar Sells $10 Billion in Bonds in Test of Demand

Qatar sold $10 billion in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, the first Persian Gulf state to tap the debt markets since the headwinds of the coronavirus pandemic and a collapse in oil prices tightened budgets across the region. 

 
Switzerland Loses Grip on World's Lowest Borrowing Costs

Switzerland's bond yields have shot higher than those of Germany for the first time in years, causing the financial haven to lose its long-held position as the economy with the world's lowest borrowing costs. 

 
Bond Investors Are Back, Even in Indonesia

Investors are willing to tie up their money even in emerging-market debt issued by a country where credit concerns have shot higher and the currency has tumbled. 

 
KKR & Co. Forms $50 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund

KKR and its executives have pledged $50 million to support communities, portfolio company employees and first responders affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Sizing Up Fed's Historic Intervention

While market strain triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has eased since the central bank acted, stresses remain, according to traders. 

 
Citigroup Banker Does Her Deal Making in the Countryside Amid Barking Dogs

Alison Harding-Jones is holing up in an English village with her family and pets because of the pandemic, but is still hard at work as Citigroup's head of mergers and acquisitions for Europe, Middle East and Africa. 

 
A Quick Bear Market Would Be Historical Anomaly

U.S. stocks have rebounded this week, but the worst likely isn't over for the equities market. Many analysts are calling the recent run a rally within a bear market.

